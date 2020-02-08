Egyptian doctor who killed a minor girl by releasing female genital mutilation on bail

Despite a ban, a 2016 survey by the United Nations Children’s Fund revealed that nearly 90 percent of Egyptian women and girls had undergone the procedure.

Last updated: February 8, 2020, 8:47 AM IST

Cairo: On Thursday, an Egyptian court released a doctor on bail who was detained for performing a genital mutilation on a 12-year-old girl who bled to death last month.

The gynecologist was released by the court in Manfalout, about 400 kilometers south of capital Cairo, for £ 50,000 ($ 3,000). He said he only carried out the illegal procedure at his clinic “without any anesthetic or nurse present,” according to prosecutors in local media.

The girl bled to death shortly after surgery, usually referred to as female circumcision. Her father filed a complaint against the doctor after the death of his daughter at the end of January. The police arrested the doctor, the parents and an aunt of the victim, before relatives were released days later.

Known by her first name Nada in local media, the victim’s death caused a protest and online and in Egyptian media. The National Women’s Council, which received the complaint from the authorities for the first time, called for “maximum punishment for all who participated in this crime”.

The release of the doctor on Thursday coincided with the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). Dar Al Ifta, the Egyptian body charged with Islamic religious edicts, issued a statement on Thursday condemning FGM and considering it “forbidden” in Islamic law.

Egypt first prohibited FGM in 2008, but the practice remains widespread in the conservative country and many believe it promotes women’s chastity. A 2016 survey by the United Nations Children’s Fund showed that nearly 90 percent of Egyptian women and girls between the ages of 15 and 49 had undergone the procedure.

Doctors found guilty of performing FGM in Egypt can receive seven years in prison, but the law is not strictly applied.

