EFCC vs Maina: what happened in court on Friday

Khalid Aliyu, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, prosecution witness (PW5) in the ongoing trial of Abdulrasheed Maina, former president of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), revealed on Friday that the PRTT had rejected a $ 2 billion bribe. defendants in the police pension fraud.

Aliyu, who is also Maina’s younger brother, made the disclosure during cross-examination before judge Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Nigeria News Agency (NAN) reports that the EFCC on October 25 indicted Maina and her son Faisal in court alongside his company, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd.

While Maina was charged with 12 counts of money laundering, Faisal was charged with three counts of possession of weapons and violent crime.

However, the father and son pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

On Friday, when the trial resumed, Maina’s lawyer (1st accused), Afam Osigwe, asked Aliyu to repeat what he had said in court the day before.

Giving his chief testimony in court, Aliyu recounted how Maina and his team rejected the billion N2, in dollars, of a driver of a Yusuf Teidi and others who were under investigation by the PRTT.

“I remember, on the last adjourned date, I said that a driver arrived with an SUV around midnight in a parking lot in the office of the manager.

“I stood by the 1st defendant (Maina) and Mr. Steven Oronsaye (former head of the Federation’s service).

“The driver said the money was a gift from the defendants in a police pension case that the task force was investigating at the time.

“I believe the money was around the equivalent of 2 billion naira.

“The day before, I was curious about this incident so I asked the 1st defendant (Maina) what had happened after their meeting because he (Maina) informed me that he had requested a meeting with the accused the day after sending the return driver.

“The first accused said that the task force offered the accused to return approximately 40 percent of the embezzled funds so that they can obtain a guilty plea,” he said.

Osigwe also asked Aliyu, who had worked with a commercial bank before joining the public service, to tell the court how an instrument is presented to the bank for withdrawal.

In response, the PW5 said, “If an instrument is presented to the bank for withdrawal, the name of the person making the withdrawal will appear in the system.”

Aliyu added that in the banking sector, an official email communication could only be sent to the official email of bank staff.

“Yes, each member of staff has an e-mail identifier (identity) at the bank which is also in their name,” he said.

When Maina’s lawyer asked Aliyu to tell the court his official email address when he was a bank staff member, he said, “I’m sorry, I don’t remember the email address. -mail when I was working with the bank, but I’m sure it’s in the bank’s file, “he said.

However, he pointed out that each staff e-mail ID usually has the bank’s web address at the end.

When the lawyer asked how a client of a bank can stop a bank alert or bank information, he said: “When a client wants to stop a bank alert or bank information, he will write a request official asking the bank to stop or rather change the phone number.

“And if a client completes the account opening package, it is deposited in the client’s paper or electronic file.”

Osigwe therefore requested that Exhibit D5 of the account opening package for Maina’s younger sister Nafisat Aliyu be given to Aliyu for reading.

The witness then confirmed that there was no official letter of request from Nafisat in the room asking to change his account phone number.

“But it can also be in the bank file if requested,” he added.

The lawyer told Aliyu if he would be surprised to learn that an Alhaji Ali Sani, who allegedly sold Abuja-Maina property for 150 million naira, in his statement to the EFCC, stated that he (Aliyu) was the one who negotiated the price of the property.

The witness from the EFCC replied, “Yes, I will be surprised.”

Judge Abang, however, asked Osigwe to ask Aliyu the question because he was not the author of this statement.

When Maina’s lawyer asked him who had negotiated the price of the property, Aliyu said: “Yes, I still insist that my brother (Maina) order me to deliver only the amount negotiated for the payment of ownership to Alhaji Ali Sani at his Wuse II residence. “

Justice Abang, who adjourned the case until January 27, said that the date for adjournment would be to rule on the plea to change the bail and continue the trial.