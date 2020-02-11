EFCC responds to trend photo of ‘Port Harcourt cell’, published picture

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, has responded to a trend tweet showing images that are said to be EFCC Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office Holding Cell.

EFCC spokesman Tony Orilade said in a statement on Tuesday that the photos were nonsense and a calculated attempt to tarnish the agency’s reputation.

It has been found that EFCC has a high degree of decency and cannot be the open dumping facility surrounded by razor-sharp walls as shown in the picture.

“It is important to clarify that EFCC detention centers are known for their remarkable care for detainees, which is in line with our declared respect for human rights and human dignity.

“The Commission can say, without fear of contradiction, that our Port Harcourt detention center, like everyone else across the country, is supported by a well-equipped medical center that takes care of the health needs of the detainees, who are given three meals a day Canteen from which servants and men of the Commission eat ”,

Orilade added that suspects who are on trial for corruption would not prefer to be remanded to those in the country’s prisons while in pre-trial detention.

The EFCC found that it is a law enforcement agency that is recognized at local and international level for its excellence in fighting corruption in the country.

The Commission also published the picture of its holding facility in the Port Harcourt Zonal office.