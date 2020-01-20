On Monday, economic and financial crimes, EFCC, Maiduguri Zonal Office, indicted Aisha Alkali Wakil, better known as “Mama Boko Haram”.

She was arrested alongside Tahir Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyade, before judge Aisha Kumalia of the High Court of Borno State, Maiduguri, for an amended charge of five counts, bordering on conspiracy , obtaining money under false pretenses and cheating to the sound of N111, 650,000.

Tony Orilade, acting spokesperson for the EFCC, in a statement said the investigation found that, the accused conspired in 2018 and falsely presented to a Mohammad Umar Mohammed, allegedly with installation contracts and d maintenance of 10 pieces of Chison 600A, 2009 deluxe ultra sound system version and the supply of white beans through their Foundation

The fifth charge reads: “That you, Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Shoyade, while being respectively director general, program manager and country director of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (a non-governmental organization ) and Saidu Muktar (now at large) during the month of October 2018 in Maiduguri, in the state of Borno, under the jurisdiction of this honorable court with the intention of defrauding, incited a Mohammed Umar Mohammed to Nyeuro International Limited to deliver 3000 bags of 50 kg of white beans with a value of N65,000,000.00 under cover of the performance of an alleged contract for the supply of said grains which you knew to be false and which would thus committed an offense contrary to article 320 (a) and punishable under article 322 of the Penal Code of Borno State, laws 102 “.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges, prompting prosecutor Benjamin Manji to request a trial date and asked the court to send the accused back to the Nigerian correctional center pending a decision on the case.

Judge Kumalia ordered that the accused be remanded in a correctional center and adjourned the case until February 10, 11 and 12, 2020 for the opening of the trial.