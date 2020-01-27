EFCC Arrests Adamu Maina on Navy Captain's N9m

The Kaduna Zonal Office of the Commission for Economic and Financial Crimes, EFCC, on Monday brought a Markus Adamu Maina before judge Luka Abba of the Kafanchan State High Court in Kaduna State for a charge of two counts of suspected fraud and crime. breach of trust.

Maina’s luck ran out when her victim, Navy captain Kwabe, in 2017 petitioned the EFCC, alleging that the defendant defrauded him of more than 9 million nairans in a investment in ginger.

The petitioner alleged that he paid the sum of 9,7000 NN to Markus’ account domiciled in an old generation bank with each sachet of ginger, valued at 20,000 NN, with a commission of 750 N, when the product is finally sold.

According to Kwabe, when it was time to have the products on the market, he discovered a criminal act on the part of the accused and, therefore, asked for his money to be returned for what he said, to date he has received no cents.

The count reads: “That you Markus Adamu, (” m “) in February 2017, in Kaduna in the judicial division of this honorable court, while being given dominion over the property of the ‘mind; the sum of N9,750,000 by a captain of the navy Kwabe in order to buy 500 bags of dry ginger for which you made it, dishonestly diverted the other 50 bags of ginger in violation of a legal contract and you have thus committed an offense contrary to article 311 of the Criminal Code (chapter 110) of the laws of the state of Kaduna of 1991 and punishable under article 312 of the same law. “

The suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges, prompting prosecutor E.K Garba to urge the court for a trial start date and the remand of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS.

Defense attorney B.E Wadah, however, asked the court to admit his client on bail.

Judge Abba admitted the accused to bail of 2 million naira and bail like some.

The surety, added the judge, must have land within the jurisdiction of the court.

He adjourned the case to March 9, 2020 for the opening of the trial.

Meanwhile, judge IE Ekwo of the Federal High Court of Abuja bailed Senator Shehu Sani for presumption of name drop and to have obtained a total sum of $ 25,000 by ruse of Alhaji Sani Dauda , (Owner of ASD Motors), which he promised would prevent a criminal investigation from him by the EFCC.