Educated white women leave Elizabeth Warren for Amy Klobuchar in NH

Image: Getty

Amy Klobuchar was supposed to be a side issue of New Hampshire. She was certainly not meant to finish in third place behind Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, surpassing Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren and running away from the state with a handful of delegates. But after an increase in the number of surveys, further stimulated by a striking debate performance on February 7, the Klobuchar campaign has regained a viability and a much needed stream of media fawning. Although the lifespan of this so-called Klobmentum can slow down to a creep when the race goes to more different states, there is something that Klobuchar has taken over from New Hampshire and that she has no interest in returning: Warren’s block of educated white female voters.

According to exit polls, Klobuchar troun Warren among college-educated white women, the demographic Warren has courted with immense success during the primary season. And to make this point absurd, the New York Times reporter, Nick Corasaniti, commented the following on Tuesday evening at Klobuchar headquarters in New Hampshire: higher educated women. “

It is a staggering leap between candidates with drastically different policy proposals and little more in common than gender and party relationships. White women in New Hampshire have left a progressive candidate who has called for a free public university, medicare-for-all and the end of the bail for a moderate who believes that building on the stripped affordable healthcare law is sufficient and four years of free public university as the work of ‘magical geniuses’.

Klobuchar has repeatedly positioned himself as the adult in the room, the sensible, pragmatic democrat who sees the mess that the democratic party has received and wants to work with what they have, not striving to be too idealistic. It opposes the Warren platform that calls for greater structural changes and bases its pragmatism on the fact that the status quo falls short of too many people to be worth preserving. As Warren said in the July 2019 Democratic Debates in response to centrist John Delaney: “I don’t understand why anyone is doing everything possible to become president of the United States to talk about what we really can’t do and should not fight for . “

This problem lies behind the difficult talk and girl power ethos of Klobuchar: a fundamental belief that there are too many things that democrats cannot do. So why would women in New Hampshire who have supported Warren’s vision of a transformed America turn their loyalty into someone who has a much narrower vision of what this country can and must achieve? Why would they bet on a woman who, despite a strong debate performance, is not performing well in future primary states? Why do they see a path forward in a woman who has recently been examined for her role as a public prosecutor in a case where a black teenager was sentenced to life in prison based on a litany of flawed evidence? Why do they see leadership in a woman who was under fire a year ago for allegedly creating a toxic workplace for her staff?

Voters are not purely ideological. There are people for whom the potential of a female candidate in the polls is exciting, regardless of policy; and maybe we saw this playing in New Hampshire. Voters are attracted to candidates for countless factors other than identity: charisma, eloquence, eligibility or even how friendly they looked at the fair five years ago. The idea that Warren supporters would naturally come to Bernie Sanders if her campaign went south was wrong thinking from the start. And if this shift in New Hampshire suggests something, then it is not necessary that Warren’s policy agenda and her vision of a better future drove white women to Warren, but rather a strong sense of affinity. Klobuchar at least inspires the same emotions for a small group of voters, just as Hillary Clinton did for this same demography.

But Warren was already losing them. Her number has fallen steadily, blaming many for her somewhat nasty attempt to sell her Medicare-for-All plan to voters. As Jordan Weissman or Slate noted:

… [Warren] also threw college-trained professionals who might not have been as good as single-payers at first, but liked the idea of ​​placing a hyper-competent dwelling in the White House. As she collided with Medicare for All, many of these voters seemed to switch to Pete Buttigieg, another outward-looking, smart-looking, professional-class candidate who subtly rolled back early enough in the race so that no one noticed.

But for the highly educated white women of New Hampshire, it was Klobuchar, not Buttigieg, who found the lion’s share of their support. What that means going to Nevada, South Carolina and ultimately Super Tuesday is impossible to predict. But it can be proof of the lukewarm feminism of a considerable demographic group of democratic voters.

Welcome to the election season, people.

.