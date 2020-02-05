Edo: Obaseki government destroys Oshiomhole ex-adjutant hotel [PHOTOS]

The Edo government, headed by Governor Godwin Obaseki, demolished the T. Latifa Hotel, owned by Tony Adun, also known as Kabaka, in Ugbor, Benin City, on Wednesday.

Adun is a former adjutant to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

The government had stated that the property violated the state’s building laws and is across the street in the Ugbor-Amagba axis of the Oredo local government area.

Obaseki’s special advisor for media, Crusoe Osagie, said that Adun’s escrow was also not registered with the state government.

The security team cordoned off the area and urged residents and shopkeepers not to panic during the exercise.

The government issued a seven-day termination notice to Tony Adun in October 2019 to remove his T. Latifah Hotel and Suites through the Department of Regional Planning and Urban Development.

The government said the hotel was built on a site belonging to the Ugbor Primary School.

When he responded, Kabaka told NAN that the state government could not wait for the verdict to be passed on the case.

Kabaka said the court set February 7, 2020 for the verdict in the lawsuit, adding that he had issued orders to stop the hotel’s demolition.

“We are still in court. I have orders against the government. The verdict is on Friday, “he said.