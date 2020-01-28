Porter Robinson changed the game with his 2014 album worlds – and he’s about to start again.

Understandably, the world of EDM isn’t shy with the news of Porter’s long-awaited follow-up album. Reactions range from pure excitement to happy tears to hope.

Rezz compliments his “artistic integrity” Dabin proclaims “Porter came to save 2020”, and Chet porter jokes, it’s time for all DJs / producers to consider quitting music again. G Jones, Luca Lush, Wooli and more also weigh below.

Although no fixed release date has been announced, Feed drop in 2020 and we’ll get a taste of the first single coming out tomorrow, titled “Get Your Wish”.

See EDM reacts below and come back here to listen!

I’m so happy for the porter. He gives an amazing example of someone who does not compromise his artistic integrity. He is patient and does not allow the rapidly changing industry to rush him and execute his projects. Thank u Wear

– RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) January 28, 2020

happy to see everyone on Twitter as excited as I am for Porter Robinson’s new music

– G JONES (@gjonesbass) January 28, 2020

Porter Robinson’s new album will define the meta of American dance music for the next 5 years ima calls it now

– ʟᴜᴄᴀ ʟᴜsʜ (@LUCALUSH) January 28, 2020

porter came to save 2020 https://t.co/ogHg22V47M

– DABIN (@iamdabinlee) January 28, 2020

wearing robinson is back, which means it’s time for all of us to think about giving up music

– chet porter (@chetporter) January 28, 2020

YEEEEEEEEEEET

– JayKode (@JayKode) January 28, 2020

Give me the scent holder

– 🐘 Briddim Boy 🐘 (@woolimusic) January 28, 2020

I thought we were never going to get another PR album .. so thank you so much for that 🌱 I was crushed that I couldn’t go on your world tour when you came to my city. I was actually the opener of your aftershow, and my set overlapped your Worlds set: / so..hoping for a Nature tour

– INZO (@Inzo_Music) January 28, 2020

Porter Robinson

That’s the tweet

– Birthdayy Partyy 🎉 (@BirthdayyPartyy) January 28, 2020

What do i do with my hands

– Throttle (@throttle) January 28, 2020

wearing robinson simultaneously restored everyone’s will to live

– Electric Hawk⚡🦅 (@Electric_Hawk) January 28, 2020

wearing robinson dropping a new song tomorrow and an entire album later this year has just brought hope to 2020

– Brownies & Lemonade 💜💛 (@TeamBandL) January 28, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com