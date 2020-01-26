Not Kobe.
By browsing our Twitter feeds this afternoon, our hearts break a little more each time we read the comments – “RIP Kobe Bryant. Is this really all that is going on? “Nooo please Kobe.”
This is not a loss for the EDM community in particular, nor for the music industry, but for everyone who has seen Kobe work his magic on the ground. As one of the best players in the NBA of all time, his impact on sports culture and beyond is unmatched.
READ: Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash
Many artists have turned to Kobe for his hard work ethic and leadership skills. You don’t have to be a sports fan to appreciate what he has done in his career. He was more than a team player or an athlete – he was a true inspiration.
Kobe retired from the NBA in 2016. His legacy will last forever.
Today, DJ Snake, Marshmello, Alison Wonderland, Dillon Francis, The Glitch Mob and many others remember Kobe Bryant. Read some of the reactions below.
TEAR.
EDM reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death
IT CANNOT BE REAL 🥺🥺🥺
– marshmello (@marshmellomusic) January 26, 2020
No! Not Kobe. No.
– DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe Bryant – gone way too early
– LIKE MIKE (@likemike) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe… I can’t believe it. You were THE goat.
– Dillon Francis (@DillonFrancis) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe and Gigi 📡 ♥ ️
– The Glitch Mob (@theglitchmob) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe Bryant. Damn. 💔
– ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) January 26, 2020
Nooo please Kobe … I’m literally a guy
The Lakers and Kobe were literally mine and the childhood of my brothers and my family, I tremble. Rest In Peace to the best player who ever walked the court, we love you
– Sully (@SullivanKing) January 26, 2020
Rest easy Kobe Bryant. You will miss the world! True legend 🙏🏼🏀💔 pic.twitter.com/Ax0YmAQBI4
– Showtek (@SHOWTEK) January 26, 2020
So damn sad man 😞 rip kobe
– kayzo (@KayzoMusic) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe. Legacy is forever
– 👑 louis 👑 (@LouisTheChild) January 26, 2020
Kobe no !!! 😰😰😰
– Henry Fong (@henryfong) January 26, 2020
May you rest in peace Kobe Bryant and everyone else involved in this horrible accident 🙏🌟
– Fedde Le Grand (@feddelegrand) January 26, 2020
every time this happens it’s so shocking and sad … no matter how successful you are or what legend you are, we’re all deadly tell your loved ones that you love them. rip kobe man 🥺🥺🥺
– CRANKDAT ⚙️ (@crankdat) January 26, 2020
Not Kobe. WTF
– Bust Down Partiana 🌊 (@partyfavormusic) January 26, 2020
can’t believe this shit
– gallant (@SoGallant) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe 😭
– RIOT TEN (@RiotTenMusic) January 26, 2020
Wtf Kobe 😔
– 𝐙𝐎𝐌𝐁𝐎𝐘 (@Zomboy) January 26, 2020
What?!? KOBE BRYANT ?! REALLY ??? 💔💔💔💔
– ookay (@Ookay) January 26, 2020
RIP KOBE.
– THIEVES (@yoTHIEVES) January 26, 2020
Really torn apart by Kobe. We have been a fan of his entire life. Love to family and friends. RIP legend you 💔
– BIG GIGANTIC (@BigGigantic) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant. As a Laker fan forever, I grew up watching you every day. We will miss you ❤️
– Bear (@itsbeargrillz) January 26, 2020
What is Kobe?
– ZHU (@ZHUmusic) January 26, 2020
Say it’s not … Kobe Bryant … can’t believe it. #rip 😓
– ARMNHMR) _) _) (@ARMNHMR) January 26, 2020
Send all our love to the @kobebryant family. You were a warrior my man, you will always be a legend. #Mamba #RIPKOBE
– TRITONAL ▵ (@Tritonal) January 26, 2020
I’m so sick to the stomach. Kobe is for me an idol and a legend. hard working and a leader. this world rally is so fkd.
– LICK 👅 (@iamlickx) January 26, 2020
I refuse to believe that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident. it cannot be real. wtf.
– LICK 👅 (@iamlickx) January 26, 2020
His latest tweet congratulated him and thanked a young player for breaking records in a game he had probably owned for over 20 years. What a class act and what a hero. https://t.co/Uzslp5Rpwp
– KENNEDY JONES (@KennedyJonesTHO) January 26, 2020
🙏🏻
– UZ (@BallTrapMusic) January 26, 2020
RIP to the legend Kobe. 😢🐐 pic.twitter.com/JVuQVc6CMB
– DIM MAK (@dimmak) January 26, 2020
we all grew up with kobe, thank you for always being there to make us feel unstoppable.
– Deorro (@Deorro) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe Bryant 🥺
– BLUNTS & BLONDES (@_bluntsnblondes) January 26, 2020
Kobe was my generation Michael Jordan. I grew up wishing to be Kobe. Rest In Peace Black mamba. You will always be the goat in my book.
– Yultron (@yultron) January 26, 2020
🙏🏻😭😭😭 KOBE 😭😭😭🙏🏻
– JAYCEEOH 🌪 HOLY SHIT WRECK (@JAYCEEOH) January 26, 2020
It’s so devastating that I can’t even say the words man
– Crizzly (@CRIZZLY) January 26, 2020
Kobe man
– blanke ブ ラ ン ケ (@blankemusic) January 26, 2020
bro … kobe is not gone. it didn’t really happen. whore
– 🐶 PROTOHYPE 🐶 (@Protohype) January 26, 2020
This news from Kobe… wow… life is so precious, enjoy the people in yours right now
– 13 (@thrteenmusic) January 26, 2020
RIP kobe 🐍 🐍
– Judge (@judgebeats) January 26, 2020
Not Kobe’s man. Fuck Kobe.
– JayKode (@JayKode) January 26, 2020
terrible news .. RIP Kobe
– y2k (@ y2k2y) January 26, 2020
Rip #KobeBryant 💔 pic.twitter.com/mHYX1dWaGX
– VASSY (@VASSY) January 26, 2020
shit life is so fragile
I am shaken
– MAX STYLER (@maxstylermusic) January 26, 2020
Dude wtf. We will miss you Kobe 🙁
– CARBIN (@CarbinOfficial) January 26, 2020
RIP KOBE 🏀 ♥ ️
– Boreta (@boreta) January 26, 2020
NO THIS CANT IS TRULY NOT KOBE 🙁
– YDG (@itsydg) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe Bryant – the most stylish baller ever to live – get away from helicopters, they’re deadly.
– MartyParty (@martypartymusic) January 26, 2020
Shit.
– brasstracks (@brasstracks) January 26, 2020
Kobe
– KEYS N KRATES (@keysnkrates) January 26, 2020
no kobe
– GRAN (@grandson) January 26, 2020
I hope this kobe helicopter crash thing is not real …
– elephante (@iamtheELEPHANTE) January 26, 2020
it’s so hard to stay positive when the world is such a scary and unpredictable place
– joshua kieran (@oshimakesmusic) January 26, 2020
Growing up in Los Angeles, Kobe was the tallest and most important figure in that city. He was immortal in our eyes. His accomplishments and his work ethic were something that everyone expected. A goat among goats. Hearing this surprising tragic news about Kobe is unreal.
RIP Kobe Bryant💔
– Brownies & Lemonade (@TeamBandL) January 26, 2020
RIP to one of the greatest athletes of all time, NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Long live the Black Mamba🐐🖤 pic.twitter.com/ktL3TW43VU
– TIDAL (@TIDAL) January 26, 2020
Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/BPeqN26uLc
– SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) January 26, 2020
RIP legend.
– NIGHTENJIN (@Nightenjin) January 26, 2020
It’s a very sad day for history. RIP to one of the big ones. #Kobe Bryant
– Elektricity ⚡️ (@ElektricityMI) January 26, 2020