Not Kobe.

By browsing our Twitter feeds this afternoon, our hearts break a little more each time we read the comments – “RIP Kobe Bryant. Is this really all that is going on? “Nooo please Kobe.”

This is not a loss for the EDM community in particular, nor for the music industry, but for everyone who has seen Kobe work his magic on the ground. As one of the best players in the NBA of all time, his impact on sports culture and beyond is unmatched.

READ: Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Many artists have turned to Kobe for his hard work ethic and leadership skills. You don’t have to be a sports fan to appreciate what he has done in his career. He was more than a team player or an athlete – he was a true inspiration.

Kobe retired from the NBA in 2016. His legacy will last forever.

Today, DJ Snake, Marshmello, Alison Wonderland, Dillon Francis, The Glitch Mob and many others remember Kobe Bryant. Read some of the reactions below.

TEAR.

EDM reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death

IT CANNOT BE REAL 🥺🥺🥺

– marshmello (@marshmellomusic) January 26, 2020

No! Not Kobe. No.

– DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant – gone way too early

– LIKE MIKE (@likemike) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe… I can’t believe it. You were THE goat.

– Dillon Francis (@DillonFrancis) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe and Gigi 📡 ♥ ️

– The Glitch Mob (@theglitchmob) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant. Damn. 💔

– ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) January 26, 2020

Nooo please Kobe … I’m literally a guy

The Lakers and Kobe were literally mine and the childhood of my brothers and my family, I tremble. Rest In Peace to the best player who ever walked the court, we love you

– Sully (@SullivanKing) January 26, 2020

Rest easy Kobe Bryant. You will miss the world! True legend 🙏🏼🏀💔 pic.twitter.com/Ax0YmAQBI4

– Showtek (@SHOWTEK) January 26, 2020

So damn sad man 😞 rip kobe

– kayzo (@KayzoMusic) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe. Legacy is forever

– 👑 louis 👑 (@LouisTheChild) January 26, 2020

Kobe no !!! 😰😰😰

– Henry Fong (@henryfong) January 26, 2020

May you rest in peace Kobe Bryant and everyone else involved in this horrible accident 🙏🌟

– Fedde Le Grand (@feddelegrand) January 26, 2020

every time this happens it’s so shocking and sad … no matter how successful you are or what legend you are, we’re all deadly tell your loved ones that you love them. rip kobe man 🥺🥺🥺

– CRANKDAT ⚙️ (@crankdat) January 26, 2020

Not Kobe. WTF

– Bust Down Partiana 🌊 (@partyfavormusic) January 26, 2020

can’t believe this shit

– gallant (@SoGallant) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe 😭

– RIOT TEN (@RiotTenMusic) January 26, 2020

Wtf Kobe 😔

– 𝐙𝐎𝐌𝐁𝐎𝐘 (@Zomboy) January 26, 2020

What?!? KOBE BRYANT ?! REALLY ??? 💔💔💔💔

– ookay (@Ookay) January 26, 2020

RIP KOBE.

– THIEVES (@yoTHIEVES) January 26, 2020

Really torn apart by Kobe. We have been a fan of his entire life. Love to family and friends. RIP legend you 💔

– BIG GIGANTIC (@BigGigantic) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant. As a Laker fan forever, I grew up watching you every day. We will miss you ❤️

– Bear (@itsbeargrillz) January 26, 2020

What is Kobe?

– ZHU (@ZHUmusic) January 26, 2020

Say it’s not … Kobe Bryant … can’t believe it. #rip 😓

– ARMNHMR) _) _) (@ARMNHMR) January 26, 2020

Send all our love to the @kobebryant family. You were a warrior my man, you will always be a legend. #Mamba #RIPKOBE

– TRITONAL ▵ (@Tritonal) January 26, 2020

I’m so sick to the stomach. Kobe is for me an idol and a legend. hard working and a leader. this world rally is so fkd.

– LICK 👅 (@iamlickx) January 26, 2020

I refuse to believe that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident. it cannot be real. wtf.

– LICK 👅 (@iamlickx) January 26, 2020

His latest tweet congratulated him and thanked a young player for breaking records in a game he had probably owned for over 20 years. What a class act and what a hero. https://t.co/Uzslp5Rpwp

– KENNEDY JONES (@KennedyJonesTHO) January 26, 2020

🙏🏻

– UZ (@BallTrapMusic) January 26, 2020

RIP to the legend Kobe. 😢🐐 pic.twitter.com/JVuQVc6CMB

– DIM MAK (@dimmak) January 26, 2020

we all grew up with kobe, thank you for always being there to make us feel unstoppable.

– Deorro (@Deorro) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant 🥺

– BLUNTS & BLONDES (@_bluntsnblondes) January 26, 2020

Kobe was my generation Michael Jordan. I grew up wishing to be Kobe. Rest In Peace Black mamba. You will always be the goat in my book.

– Yultron (@yultron) January 26, 2020

🙏🏻😭😭😭 KOBE 😭😭😭🙏🏻

– JAYCEEOH 🌪 HOLY SHIT WRECK (@JAYCEEOH) January 26, 2020

It’s so devastating that I can’t even say the words man

– Crizzly (@CRIZZLY) January 26, 2020

Kobe man

– blanke ブ ラ ン ケ (@blankemusic) January 26, 2020

bro … kobe is not gone. it didn’t really happen. whore

– 🐶 PROTOHYPE 🐶 (@Protohype) January 26, 2020

This news from Kobe… wow… life is so precious, enjoy the people in yours right now

– 13 (@thrteenmusic) January 26, 2020

RIP kobe 🐍 🐍

– Judge (@judgebeats) January 26, 2020

Not Kobe’s man. Fuck Kobe.

– JayKode (@JayKode) January 26, 2020

terrible news .. RIP Kobe

– y2k (@ y2k2y) January 26, 2020

Rip #KobeBryant 💔 pic.twitter.com/mHYX1dWaGX

– VASSY (@VASSY) January 26, 2020

shit life is so fragile

I am shaken

– MAX STYLER (@maxstylermusic) January 26, 2020

Dude wtf. We will miss you Kobe 🙁

– CARBIN (@CarbinOfficial) January 26, 2020

RIP KOBE 🏀 ♥ ️

– Boreta (@boreta) January 26, 2020

NO THIS CANT IS TRULY NOT KOBE 🙁

– YDG (@itsydg) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant – the most stylish baller ever to live – get away from helicopters, they’re deadly.

– MartyParty (@martypartymusic) January 26, 2020

Shit.

– brasstracks (@brasstracks) January 26, 2020

Kobe

– KEYS N KRATES (@keysnkrates) January 26, 2020

no kobe

– GRAN (@grandson) January 26, 2020

I hope this kobe helicopter crash thing is not real …

– elephante (@iamtheELEPHANTE) January 26, 2020

it’s so hard to stay positive when the world is such a scary and unpredictable place

– joshua kieran (@oshimakesmusic) January 26, 2020

Growing up in Los Angeles, Kobe was the tallest and most important figure in that city. He was immortal in our eyes. His accomplishments and his work ethic were something that everyone expected. A goat among goats. Hearing this surprising tragic news about Kobe is unreal.

RIP Kobe Bryant💔

– Brownies & Lemonade (@TeamBandL) January 26, 2020

RIP to one of the greatest athletes of all time, NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Long live the Black Mamba🐐🖤 pic.twitter.com/ktL3TW43VU

– TIDAL (@TIDAL) January 26, 2020

Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/BPeqN26uLc

– SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) January 26, 2020

RIP legend.

– NIGHTENJIN (@Nightenjin) January 26, 2020

It’s a very sad day for history. RIP to one of the big ones. #Kobe Bryant

– Elektricity ⚡️ (@ElektricityMI) January 26, 2020