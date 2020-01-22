Editor's tip: This exclusive shopping bag from Telfar x Ssense

Just last week the New York fashion label Telfar hosted its very first show in Milan. The brand skipped this up-and-coming NYFW and launched its Fall 2020 men’s collection in Europe, which included Telfar’s signature leather cutouts, bell bottoms and, of course, the shopping bag.

With this unisex part, the brand has created a permanent place in the fashion community. While maintaining its uniform sizes – small, medium, large – and multiple color options including white, blood orange, yellow and more, Telfar has put together a product that is universal for every community.

The latest color that emerges from the Telfar Wonderland is an exclusive shopping bag from e-commerce retailer Ssense. Just in time for spring, Telfar x Ssense launched a bright orange shopping bag. Thanks to its uniform and unique design, the exclusive drop bears the “T” logo on the front of the bag as well as the carrying and shoulder handles.

The Telfar x Ssense capsule costs between $ 140 and $ 230 and can be purchased from ssense.com.

Consider this added to my wish list.

Telfar x Ssense shopping bag

