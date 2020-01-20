Poor Edgar Allan Poe. In life, he was a haunted writer whose Gothic works were largely overlooked. In death, he is a famous literary icon whose talent has earned him no less than three memorial sites.

The most recent of the group has just been ordained a literary monument, and what would have been the Minister for the 211th anniversary of the macabre. But Poe was never for the holidays.

The Edgar Allan Poe House in Baltimore, where the author lived briefly in the 1830s before returning and dying in mysterious circumstances, served as a museum for more than 70 years and a national historic monument for almost 50 years.

His residence in Philadelphia is already a national historic site – the National Park Service says that the six years he spent there were “the happiest and most productive” of his life – and there is a museum dedicated to his lives in Richmond, Virginia, although he never lived in the historic building where he is located.

His residence in Baltimore is the second of his homes to be considered a literary monument, a distinction for important literary sites in the advocacy division of the American Library Association, United for Libraries.

Almost everything can be considered a milestone in literature: the authors’ houses, the museums devoted to them, the favorite meeting places of writers – even the long-dead and now drunk Charles Dickens pet crow ” Grip “.

Poe did not live long in the modest red brick apartment, but his impact on the city was manifested in a particular way: his most famous poem was named after a crow, and more than 100 years later, the Baltimore NFL team is too. . It was there that he started writing and now, the famous town “Poe-Tober” in October to honor the spooky antics he could have enjoyed.