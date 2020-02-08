EDC Las Vegas 2020 uses the full speedway for the first time

As if EDC Las Vegas couldn’t get any bigger, it will actually be expanded in 2020 to use the full speedway for the first time! Confused? We would not blame you.

According to Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella In social media posts announcing the expansion, the festival was blocked by RV connections that made many areas of the festival room unusable.

There are hundreds of these suction cups that are everywhere in the worst parts of the Speedway and make these areas unusable. I’ve wanted to get rid of them since we moved EDC to Vegas 10 years ago! Well, they will FINALLY be taken out and for the first time we will be using the ENTIRE Speedway for EDC Las Vegas 2020.

Removing these annoying connections means expanded space with neonGARDEN and quantumVALLEY and more space around pixelFOREST. Even better, he says, there will simply be a better “Feng Shui” everywhere that will surely help navigate the huge city of EDC Vegas.

The address from Rotella to Insomniac is Monday! See the full announcement below.

Photo via Jake West for Insomniac