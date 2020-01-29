Ed Woodward: Manchester United fans attack Old Trafford's boss house with flares

The home of Manchester United executive vice president Ed Woodward was attacked by a group of fans Tuesday night.

In a sinister escalation of the riots recently witnessed in the stands at the United games, supporters angry at Woodward’s address made their way to their family residence in Cheshire.

It is understood that neither Woodward, nor his wife nor his little daughters were at home at the time of the incident. Greater Manchester police are investigating.

United issued a heavily worded statement condemning those involved and promised to deliver life bans to anyone convicted of a criminal offense.

“The Manchester United Football Club has been informed tonight of the incident outside the home of one of our employees,” the statement said.

1/21 Solskjaer’s most likely replacement ranking in United

AFP through Getty Images

2/21 20. Marco Rose

A brilliant coach who translated outstanding work in Salzburg to the German Bundesliga with Gladbach, who is in an unexpected race for the title.

AP

3/21 19. Brendan Rodgers

Your stock has not been so high maybe in your career. Inspiring Leicester to third place could resist anything he has done as a manager. But a new contract until 2025 seems to have made it difficult for any club to get it out of King Power.

AFP through Getty Images

04/21 18. Diego Simeone

Apparently at the end, or rather at the beginning of a chapter in Atletico, they have generously spent to revitalize a squad once vanished. It remains to be seen if Simeone would be tempted by another challenge. The search for the Spaniards of Edinson Cavani and others can prove crucial to convince Simeone that he can do wonders here again.

EPA

05/21 17. Antonio Conte

An ideal candidate if Ed Woodward does not agree with many that the problems are beyond the manager alone. Conte can inspire more than less, as demonstrated in Chelsea and now with Inter. However, a premature departure seems almost impossible, given that the Inter recklessly complies with all its requests

REUTERS

6/21 16. Zinedine Zidane

Not exactly the miracle worker who suggested his first term in charge of the Bernabéu, since Real shuffles the pack, but like his current employers, United could surely give him whatever he wanted to seal his authority on a team that needs a new identity

AFP through Getty Images

07/21 15. Joachim Low

Another unconditional international game, which has built a culture and structure that United desperately craves. But given his tenure at Die Mannschaft now extends to 14 years, his motivation to return to the club game is in doubt

Pennsylvania

08/21 14. Luis Enrique

Again in charge of Spain and ready to revitalize a nation still in transition. Enrique’s time with Barcelona remains underestimated and is valued even more from Ernesto Valverde’s frustrating spell. I could take the opportunity to take over a great club after the Euros.

fake images

09/21 13. Thomas Tuchel

Constantly under pressure on the PSG with the high stakes game that they play in the Champions League of the season. If he doesn’t move beyond the last 16 he would surely see the end for him, but judging him completely isolated could be silly, especially given the excellent work he did in Dortmund when he was given a broader trial. Another candidate like Allegri, who offers immediate hope without tearing it down and starting over completely.

AFP through Getty Images

10/21 12. Erik ten Hag

He oversaw the incredible Ajax race to the semifinal of the Champions League, playing an excellent football brand. Since United has an exciting generation of young players, it could be a smart date to hire someone capable of translating talent into a proven class on the big stage.

REUTERS

11/21 11. Gareth Southgate

His actions have gone down a bit since the World Cup, but Southgate has shown that he is a capable tactician and a motivator. It is a matter of time before I return to the club game.

AFP through Getty Images

12/21 10. Julian Nagelsmann

One of the brightest young coaches in the game now sprays his magic in Leipzig. He would take a huge offer to convince him and his club to separate

AFP through Getty Images

13/21 9. Phil Neville

Former United player who has built a decent reputation with his work with England. After the experience with his brother Gary in Valencia as No 2, Neville may be tempted to return to Old Trafford, even in the short term.

fake images

14/21 8. Nuno Espirito Santo

Supervising excellent work at Wolves, the tactical sound and its connection with super agent Jorge Mendes could benefit United, given the icy relationship with one of the other influential figures in the game, Mino Raiola.

AFP through Getty Images

15/21 7. Ralf Rangnick

Able to transform the structure in United after his time with Leipzig. He is believed to be especially interested in United’s work

AFP through Getty Images

16/21 6. Laurent Blanc

No work since 2016, but with connections since his game days with Old Trafford. An experienced coach who could demand respect and accept short-term work

Bongarts / Getty Images

17/21 5. Mike Phelan

The experienced club man currently next to Solskjaer, could intervene as a caregiver until the end of the season

REUTERS

18/21 4. Nicky Butt

Working with the United Academy and helping to build a conveyor belt for the first team, which is the positive side of this season. If Solskjaer leaves, Butt could at least help the next man by providing more options for the next season with more experience delivered by the younger ones.

Manchester United through Getty Imag

19/21 3. Michael Carrick

In the current configuration with the greatest advantage to become a manager. A great career as a player and the type of player whose imagination could translate well into training and watching the game differently. A short term option until summer.

Manchester United through Getty Imag

20/21 2. Massimiliano Allegri

Refreshed after leaving Juventus. A proven option with great experience and that works in a structure that prevents you from having complete control over transfers. It would be expensive, but I could instantly have the respect of the squad

REUTERS

21/21 1. Mauricio Pochettino

The ideal option, free and available, with the greatest potential of any candidate who can realistically join. Pochettino would surely find the job attractive and could replicate his success with young players as the United Academy begins to contribute world-class talent to the first team once again.

Action images through Reuters

“We know that the world of football will unite behind us as we work with the Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unjustified attack.

“Any person found guilty of a criminal offense, or who is searching for this property, will be expelled for life by the club and can be prosecuted.

“Fans who express opinions are one thing, criminal damage and the intention to endanger life is another. There is simply no excuse for this. “

The images of the incident first appeared on social media on Tuesday night showing flares fired at Woodward’s closed property.

The publications were subtitled with references to anti-Woodward songs that have been heard recently in the United games.

It is also understood that those involved in the incident have smeared graffiti on the front of the property.

It is not the first example of United fans that point to the homes of club members.

Wayne Rooney was confronted outside his residence in Cheshire in 2010 while in a confrontation with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Rio Ferdinand had faced similar treatment five years earlier while negotiating new terms at Old Trafford, admitting in his autobiography that he feared for his safety.

