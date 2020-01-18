New Delhi: The Compliance Department has been broken in the low-cost airline Air Asia. Almost all senior management (current and past) has been called for questioning under the Money Laundering Prevention Law.

Although a Money Laundering Prevention (PMLA) case was registered last year after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a FIR, Air Asia senior management has recently been summoned for questioning.

AirAsia founder Tony Fernandes has to appear before ED detectives on January 20. The president of the Air Asia group, Tharumalingam Kanagalingam, also known as Bo Lingam, has even asked to meet with ED officials.

The businessman Arun Bhatia, who previously had a substantial stake in the low-cost airline, was summoned on January 23.

The president of Air Asia India, S Ramadorai, who is supposed to be one of Ratan Tata’s most reliable men, will also face the heat of the ED and must appear for questioning on January 27.

Senior officials, who held key positions in Air Asia in the past, have also been called for questioning. These include Naresh Algan and former CEO Mittu Chandiliya.

There are accusations that senior Air Asia officials entered into a criminal conspiracy with the previous UPA government run by Congress to change the rules for obtaining flight rights abroad. The dispensation of Manmohan Singh had imposed a clause of having five years of domestic flight experience and a minimum of 20 aircraft to fly on international routes.

The initiation for the elimination of this clause was made during the tenure of the UPA and the current government of the NDA led by BJP gave it a final approval. The final permit could not be granted during the tenure of the UPA since the process for the 2014 general elections had begun and the Electoral Commission did not allow the government to make any political decision.

The policy was finally signed when Ashok Gajapathi Raju became aviation minister. Raju was the aviation minister in the NDA government when the Chandrababu Naidu Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was part of the NDA government.

Sources from the Compliance Department said officials are investigating certain transactions that were made to a Singapore company that allegedly did not provide any service. The CBI FIR had previously claimed that the transaction with the Singapore-based HNR trade was a sham and that the money was used to pay bribes to senior government officials.

The ED is also investigating a transaction with an alleged ghost company in India that had no government submission.

The company has not yet issued any response to the developments. The copy will be updated once there is an official statement from the official spokespersons.

