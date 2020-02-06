Ed Reed, new chief of staff for the Miami Hurricanes – In his own words

New Miami Hurricanes Chief of Staff and Football Hall of Fame at all levels of football, Ed Reed

If there has ever been a school that cherishes the history of its achievements, it is the University of Miami. A school can rarely boast of some of the things the Canes football team has accomplished in such a short time. And there is no better ambassador than “Eddy Cane”, Ed Reed. As a Hall of Famer and Champion at all levels, Reed’s ability to lead, drive change and spark champion mentality can be seen as an even greater accomplishment.

Since the news was announced that Ed Reed was about to return home to the University of Miami as chief of staff, we had not yet heard from COS.

This has changed.

Ed Reed began to make his voice heard as the new COS, first joining Leon Searcy on Jax Sports Radio XL Primetime, then speaking to the media on national signing day with staff last Wednesday. He discussed many topics, including his role, why he chose to take the job, and what he hopes to change when he returns to school.

“I am not a coach for money. I don’t need this job. I didn’t come back to Miami for money. It’s not about fixing it, it’s about having the standard we had. The ancient Canes do not see the norm. “- Ed Reed

First and foremost, going anywhere and feeling like the opportunity is worth it is feeling wanted. Reed established, to the surprise of the general summons around the post of chief of staff, that it was “his good friend” Manny Diaz who had contacted Ed and asked for information about the post. After a number of weeks talking to coach Diaz, Blake James and Jenn Strawley, Ed decided that the opportunity to bring his alma mater back to its previous standard was too good to pass up.

Previously, coach Mark Richt and, more recently, coach Diaz made a point of declaring that the old Canes would be welcome and that a standard would be established and maintained. This firmly confirms both. Reaching out to an emotional and historic leader like Reed is the type of action fans hope Diaz will take to improve the team. Likewise, Reed will not be alone, mentioning that his phone has been ringing non-stop from former players wishing to help Reed upon his return to the program. “Once you become a member of this university, you want to do everything for it. I have received many calls from former players who want to join it. “

It should be noted that very early in the NSD bailer, Reed commented specifically on the functions of the role he plays: “I’m not in the position that people think I am .. you know I don’t hire , I’m not shooting, I’m coming to help … I’m a piece of this puzzle like all coaches, players and see how we behave. “

That said, Reed’s goal with coach Diaz is to maintain the standard that was there when he arrived and that he helped manage. It was also to become a leader and a kind of father figure that Reed saw in the coaches he had while playing in Miami. Although his teams were full of players who could train in a famous way and hold each other accountable, he placed a heavy burden on the coaches as father figures for the Canes players.

In what could be viewed as an involuntary indictment of some coaches and staff, Ed said: “(His Miami teams had) A staff of coaches who raised men. We had a bunch of great coaches leading young men. We have to make sure to raise these men to be leaders. As someone who has access to many big names like Emmitt Smith, Mel Blount and Derrick Brooks as well as former Canes, Reed realizes the importance for coaches to lead by example. for players. “We have to set a good example for the U … If we are not together, as coaches, as staff, supporting each other, encouraging each other, agreeing to disagree and agree move forward … we’ll be okay. “

It seems that more than most of the other reasons, Reed seeks to use his gift to guide and reach people with this group of men, including coaches. Reed has been a steward for NFL rookies for a while as well as frequent attendees at the Miami camps, eager to get their hands on developing players to give the help he can. This role with Miami allows him to do just that and with much more access than chance encounters at seminars and camps.

An insightful nugget about what he considers to be his role was mentioned to his former managing director Ravens Ozzie Newsome. The former player and general manager who won Super Bowl A more hands on GM, Newsome was a huge presence with the Ravens during his tenure in Baltimore. He was a regular participant in training providing players with insight and coaching on the things he saw every day that they could improve. He was a regular voice leader for coaches and players and it is notable that he shared positive relationships with the two super bowl coaches, Brian Billick and John Harbaugh.

The main reason for Ed’s return to his words is to continue to honor his most impactful leader in Miami, Al Blades, whom Reed attributes to having fueled his fire for the Orange and Greens more than anyone else. He distinguished Al Blades and Al Blades Jr. as feeling strongly obliged to respect the standards set by Al Sr. and to lead and develop Al Jr. and players like them.

The only reason Reed is certainly NOT here is for any financial gain that would be made. “I don’t need this money. I’m not a coach for money. I don’t need this job. I didn’t come back to Miami for money. not to fix it, it’s to have the standard we had. The old Canes don’t see the standard. “

“If they’re not coachable and they don’t want to be part of the University of Miami team, the team first, they don’t have to be here.” They can go ahead and access the transfer portal. “ – Ed Reed

Be patient.

As fans, we hate the idea of ​​waiting or not understanding why things don’t click immediately. Ed Reed shares the coaches’ common feeling that this will not be an overnight solution.

Patience with the players is necessary as there must be a continuous re-engineering of the list until enough players who are coachable and the first types of team fill the majority of the list. Reed on the mentality of the players: “If they are not coachable and they do not want to be part of the team of the University of Miami, the team first, they do not need to be here. They can go ahead and access the transfer portal. Go ahead and go to another school. But I promise you that we will accompany these other children. And they will play their hearts together. If you are not going to show unity on and off this field, we do not need you as a hurricane, because that is what worries us. ”

Patience with coaches reminds us that, to some extent, we need to understand what coaches can and cannot do. “We had a coaching staff that raised men,” said Reed on Wednesday. “We had a bunch of great coaches who led young men … it starts with coaches who raise young men and you will see it on the field. Coaches take hours, cannot play the game, but must teach children how to play, be respectable, behave. As noted above, coaches are left with what they have. It is up to them to continue to appeal to the right players so that, when the coaches can no longer be there or do it for them, outside of field situations and holding a block on the field, they are ready to demonstrate maturity and leadership. But it takes time.

Fans should also be held accountable. Reed mentioned that the city of Miami must help monitor the children. “If you see them, let me know. I need the city of Miami to monitor these children … Nothing goes well after 12 noon. Reed asked that as fans, we realize that we do a lot to encourage bad decisions by showering them with distinctions before we do anything. of merit, and put on the red carpet for them when they should be home to take care of their business.

“With this role, I can say to the parents now, I can say to these children (recruits) now: if you don’t want to be here, don’t come here. If you don’t want to work hard, don’t come here. If you don’t want to participate, DON’T. COME. HERE. Not while I’m here. “- Ed Reed

To that end, “there will be consequences to their choices,” said Reed Wednesday. Making sure the players are in class and participating will become a more important initiative, as Reed said. As the first graduate in his family with a diploma, Reed notes that each player has the opportunity to enter the league, but to be careful to identify when it is no longer an option and to always complete their studies and obtain his diploma. with a diploma.

Reed even pointed out that his children would receive nothing in his will – no money without the diploma. This firm will to take academics seriously can hopefully lead to a better and more intentional culture in the cane program for juniors pursuing higher education to graduate and be part of the team, like this. occurs in places like Clemson and Alabama. This change would only positively affect the lineup and help maintain the level of Miami by the leaders and outstanding players staying one more year. It is up to the coaches to “teach kids to hate money” – focus on work, not reward – and understand that their experience and time in school will ultimately be more important than leaving for the NFL (or transfer) at the first chance.

2016 Defensive Back Assistant Coach – Ed Reed

As much as it was made for the experience that Alonzo Highsmith had as an NFL executive, Reed’s personal experience is just as valuable. Known to a lesser extent, Reed has been an analyst for 5 years since his retirement, keeping a sharp mind. On the field, Reed doubled as a coach in his final year with Rex Ryan and the New York Jets before full timekeeping as a coach for the 2016 Buffalo Bills staff. These experiences carry weight in the way Reed considers the relationship between the administration, the coaches and the players. “Coaching is in me. Make no mistake, I played soccer, but I’m a coach so I know what it looks like. “

During his time in Buffalo, it became clear to Reed early on that the organization was struggling due to a lack of direction and stability at the top, which ultimately affected the product on the ground. “Upstairs is going to be a reflection of what you see below,” said Reed. It was during the Minicamp that Reed said to Dennis Thurman, the defensive bill coordinator in 2016: “They’re all going to fire us.” Rex Ryan, the head coach at the time, and his staff were released after a 7-9 season.

Many mentions of individuals during his tenure in Miami punctuated the interview, while Reed chose to stay away, even in the locker room, because the former teammates were not doing the right things. Players who did not adhere to the standards were excluded while Reed, Reggie Wayne, Santana Moss and others led the team beyond the first mentality and into a future full of championships.

“It’s different in Miami when you did something than when you didn’t do anything.” – Ed Reed

“Eddy Cane” Reed is there for one reason and one reason only, to re-establish Miami as a powerhouse and become a factory for leaders and men. For too long, he has seen a standard set by himself and the greats before deteriorating into something that is nothing like the history of the program. Ed Reed is there to let everyone, the coaches, the team, the fans and the rest of college football know that things are about to change in Miami.