Sanjay Singal was arrested on November 22 last year under the Money Laundering Prevention Act (PMLA) after being questioned in relation to the case.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 5:18 p.m. IST

The men ride a bicycle in front of the Bhushan steel plant in Odisha. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Execution Directorate on Friday presented a charge sheet against the former CMD of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd, CMD Sanjay Singal and others, in a case of money laundering of several million related to an alleged bank loan fraud.

The charge sheet was presented to the special judge Arun Bhardwaj.

Singal was arrested on November 22 last year under the Money Laundering Prevention Act (PMLA) after being questioned in relation to the case.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.