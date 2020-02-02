Economy not in recession, says MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

Among other questions, the Ministry was asked whether the Indian economy is in a difficult phase due to the recession, and most international agencies have confirmed this.

PTI

updated:February 3, 2020, 4:38 PM IST

File photo of Anurag Thakur. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The government said Monday that the economy is not in a recession and that India recorded the highest average growth among the G20 countries in 2014-19.

In a written answer to a question in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Anurag Thakur said that according to IMF estimates India is still one of the fastest growing economies in the world and that gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow by 5 , 8 percent in 2020-21 and is expected to further surpass China with a growth rate of 6.5 percent in 2021-22.

“No … the economy is not in a recession. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NSO), GDP growth averaged 7.5 percent in 2014-19, which is the highest among the G20 countries,” said the minister.

Among other questions, the Ministry was asked whether the Indian economy is in a difficult phase due to the recession, and most international agencies have confirmed this.

Thakur further said that growth in the Industrial Production Index (IIP) has improved because it registered a positive growth of 1.8 percent in November 2019 compared to a 4 percent contraction in October 2019 and 4.3 percent in September 2019.

IIP contraction in September 2019 indicated the weakest performance in six years.

The government has taken continuous measures to improve the overall investment climate and to stimulate economic growth, the minister added.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.