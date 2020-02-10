Economy is on the verge of collapse: Former FM P Chidambaram

New Delhi: Former Minister of Finance P. Chidambaram examined the Narendra Modi government’s dealings with the economy on Monday, claiming it was “on the verge of collapse” and being looked after by “incompetent doctors”.

The economy faces the double problem of rising unemployment and falling consumption, but the government continues to reject it. Chidambaram opened the debate on the Union budget for 2020-21 in Rajya Sabha, saying that more money should be put in the hands of people and that young tax officials should not be given “extraordinary powers” to trigger “tax terrorism”.

According to him, the economy has faced structural problems, but the government continues to believe that they are cyclical in nature. Arvind Subramanian, chief economic advisor to the Modi government for four years, said the economy was in intensive care. But “I would say the patient was kept away from the intensive care unit and incompetent doctors are looking at the patient,” said Chidambaram.

“It is dangerous to let a patient out of the intensive care unit and be seen by incompetent doctors. What is it when you stand around singing the slogan ‘Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vishwas’,” he said.

The BJP government is rejected, refusing to acknowledge its mistakes, has an “outdated” predisposition to protectionism and a strong rupee, and is against bilateral and multilateral trade agreements, he said.

“We have an economy that is dangerously close to collapse. It has to be looked after by very competent doctors. In recent years we have found that doctors are not so competent,” he said.

“We live in rejection and ignore two big elephants in the room – rising unemployment and a decline in consumption. Unemployment is rising, consumption is falling, the Indian economy is becoming poorer and not richer,” he said.

Chidambaram described the demonettization of old 500 and 1000 rupee notes as well as the accelerated introduction of a “defective” tax on goods and services (GST) with wrong design, wrong sentences, structures and procedures and an unprepared system as “monumental mistakes” which the economy ruined.

“Because of its refusal to admit mistakes because it is rejected, because of its disposition, the government either does not know or, if it knows, is unwilling to make it clear that this is the state of the economy,” he said.

Given the unprecedented six consecutive quarters of declining growth, the economy is facing demand pushes and lack of investment, he said.

“If we point out the government’s mistake, the government must be open to discussion, and if it is a mistake, admit it.” “It lives in denial. It just doesn’t accept that the state of the economy is extremely bad,” said Chidambaram.

“Who are your doctors? I want to know,” he said, adding that the government regards Congress as inviolable and does not think about the rest of the opposition and therefore does not consult them.

Chidambaram argued that the Modi government did not put money in the hands of people, but “money in the hands of 200 companies” to lower corporate tax. Ruling ex-RBI governors Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel, ex-CEA Arvind Subramanian and ex-NITI Aayog vice president Arvind Panagariya on the grounds that any competent doctor the Modi government has ever found has left the country as people who quit during the BJP rule.