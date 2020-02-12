Eco-friendly bedding that you need to sleep better

Getty Images

Day by day, many of us try to do our bit to care for Mother Earth by doing simple things such as brief showers, recycling, carpooling and using chemical-free cleaning products. But did you know that you can also lead an environmentally friendly life while you sleep?

By redefining your idea of ​​how comfortable bedding looks and feels, you can bring sustainability to your home and sleep much better. Nowadays many companies make soft, luxurious and affordable bedding made from chemicals and cruelty, certified-organic and through fair-trade, which means that their products are not only environmentally friendly, but also human-friendly.

From sheets that feel like sleeping on a cloud to supportive pillows and cooling duvets, these environmentally-friendly items help you take the first step to a more sustainable life from your comfortable bed.

Pact Room Service Sheet Set

Not only are Pact bed sets soft and cool to the touch, but the company ensures that only sustainable, organic, fair trade and water-saving materials are used for the bedding. That means that with every purchase you contribute to the planet and the people who help it run.

Boll and Branch Classic hemmed sheets set

The “first organic, Fair Trade certified bedding company”, Boll and Branch is proud to offer customers deliberately designed, ethically produced products, from mattresses and pillows to bath amenities and sheets sets. The popular hemmed bed sheets are made from soft organic cotton which makes sleeping in your bed feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud.

Primary goods silver cushion

Primary goods makes simple but essential bedding that fits well in any bedroom decor. Their new Silver Pillow has an outer shell that promotes cool airflow during the night and offers great support. And that is just one of the great ethically and sustainably produced products that the company offers.

Nest bedding organic merino wool comforter

A good comforter is hard to find and with Nest you get luxury certified organic cotton sateen that regulates body temperature and helps you sleep more comfortably. The comforters are also tested as being free from carcinogenic chemicals and are made here in the United States.

Ettitude Bamboo Lyocell duvet cover

According to Ettitude, its mission is to provide customers with bedding “as soft as silk, as durable as hemp, as breathable as linen, but for the price of cotton,” and it certainly delivers. The environmentally friendly and organic CleanBamboo material feels as good as it looks and keeps you cool all night for a good night’s rest. Bonus? It is made 100% cruelty free.

