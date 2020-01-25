Echo Base Live: Episode IX: Early bird tickets and guest announcement

After episode 9 of the Skywalker saga, Echo Base Live will return to the ninth episode on April 4, 2020. The event gets bigger and better as soon as early bird tickets are available event.

Here, guys, with just over 10 weeks, let’s do that.

As before, you get early entry and a nice lanyard pass for £ 8. 9.15 Early Bird Entry (10 a.m. standard). To receive your pass, send € 8 to the link below

https://www.paypal.me/EchoLive

In the NOTES please write the names on the passports, nothing else!

Only F&F passes are picked up during the day.

Thank you and see you on April 4th!

The team has also announced its first guest, and for you classic car fans, it’s a great guest for this elusive signature, Mr. Sean Crawford.

We are pleased to announce that our first guest at Echo Base LIVE on April 4th is… Mr. Sean Crawford – Yak Face

Sean was the pantomime / puppeteer of Saelt-Marae (Yak Face) and an officer of Mon Calamari in Star Wars: Episode VI The Return of the Jedi.

Sean Crawford was also half of the robot mime and music duo Tik and Tok (alongside Tim Dry). They started performing with Shock, a rock / mime / burlesque / music group, in the early 1980s.

Sean will be with us all day, signing autographs and answering your questions.

Autograph price: £ 15

(Autograph fees apply, all guests are subject to change and are beyond the control of the organizer)

As always, Fantha Tracks will be on site to bring the latest news and interviews out of the show and keep you up to date with updates ahead of the show.