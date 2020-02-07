EC issues show cause notification to Arvind Kejriwal for violating the code of conduct for models via Twitter video

Kejriwal was asked to respond to the notification before 5 p.m. on Saturday, the day of the elections in Delhi, failing which the polling panel will take action against him.

Photo of the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal file.

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has issued a show cause message on Friday to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for posting a “Hind-Muslim” video on his Twitter handle to target the opposition, saying prima facie may have the potential of disrupting common harmony.

The BJP approached the EC with a complaint that the video, uploaded on February 3, has the potential to “exacerbate existing differences”.

The video reportedly shows that other parties and media allegedly talk about “Hindu Muslims”, “Citizenship Change Act (CAA)” and “Mandir-Masjid (Temple Mosque)”, but Kejriwal has talked about development, schools and the women’s safety.

The EC on Wednesday had sentenced Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics at all city courts. It had also warned him to be “more careful” and to be careful when making such public statements and statements.

The poll watchdog had cherished his comments in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and seen it as a promise by a party in power.

