EC Issues Show Cause Notice to Yogi Adityanath for ‘Biryani to Terrorist’ Comments Focused on Kejriwal

The EC asked him to respond to the notification on Friday before 5 p.m. and to say prima facie that by making such remarks he had violated the provisions of the model code of conduct for the polls in Delhi.

File photo of Prime Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) issued a show cause report on Thursday to Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath for his comments, claiming that his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal fed biryani to demonstrators in Shaheen Bagh.

At first sight, the EC said the BJP leader violated the provisions of the model code of conduct for the polls of 8 February in Delhi with such comments.

Adityanath had made this comment during a speech in the national capital on February 1, in which the Shaheen Bagh protests were mentioned as a “malicious attempt to disrupt peace and normal life” in Delhi. “When Article 370 was repealed, Pakistan and Arvind Kejriwal felt pain,” Adityanath had said during a demonstration in Badarpur in southern Delhi.

Adityanath said in the Delhi elections that on the one hand there is the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on the other hand Congress and Kejriwal who “support division forces”.

“The BJP works with zero tolerance to terrorism. But Kejriwal is sponsoring and offering biryani in Shaheen Bagh,” he said.

