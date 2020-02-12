EC has imposed model code of conduct in Delhi since January 6 for elections

New Delhi: The model code of conduct that was enforced in the national capital on January 6 prior to the polls in Delhi was lifted on Wednesday, the election committee said.

The announcement comes one day after counting the votes that were collected during the elections for the 70-member Delhi meeting on 8 February.

“Now that the statement of results regarding the NCT of Delhi has been completed, the model code of conduct that has been in force since January 6, 2020, is no longer effective with immediate effect in the NCT of Delhi,” the EC said in a notification issued on Wednesday.

The provisions of the model code of conduct will be maintained from the date of the election commission’s announcement of the election schedule and it will remain in force until the election process is completed, officials said.

In the run-up to the highly disputed polls, polling authorities had taken a number of measures against violations of the model code of conduct by parties or individuals.

Cash worth Rs 10 crore had been seized by opinion polling authorities until February 6 and gold worth Rs 31.66 crore had been seized.

More than 6.47 lakh posters, banners, and billboards had also been removed since January 6, when the poll code came into effect, officials said.

Meanwhile, the new legislative assembly of Delhi was established on Wednesday, one day after the Aam Aadmi party had conquered the elections and won 62 out of 70 seats.

The official Twitter handle of the Delhi Assembly said the election committee had communicated the results of the polls.

“With this, the Seventh NCT Legislative Assembly of Delhi is deemed to have been established w.e.f (from) 12.02.2020 (Article 73 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951),” it said.

