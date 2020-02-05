EC ‘Condemns’ Arvind Kejriwal for promising Mohalla Clinics at City Court

The election committee also warned the national AAP convention to be “more cautious” and to be cautious in making such public statements and statements.

updated:February 5, 2020, 11:17 PM IST

Photo of the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal file.

New Delhi: The election committee on Wednesday condemned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics at all city courts.

It also warned the national AAP caller to be “more careful” and to be cautious when making such public statements and statements.

“The Commission hereby condemns … the contested statement,” the poll panel said in an order.

He found Kejriwal’s answer unsatisfactory and found the statement to be contrary to the model code of conduct.

The poll for the 70-member meeting of Delhi will take place on 8 February.

