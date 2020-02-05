EC bursting whip over Delhi Police officer who shared details Link Shaheen Bagh Shooter with AAP

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday said that the statements by the official Crime Branch police in Delhi, Rajesh Deo, referring to the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) in connection with the Shaheen Bagh shooting were “totally unwelcome”.

From a strong standpoint of deo police commissioner who told the media about the investigation that linked Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala to the AAP, the polling authority banned him from election duty. The EC has instructed the Delhi police not to assign him inquiry-related work because his behavior has “implications” for holding “free and fair elections”.

The EC said that it had considered the matter in its entirety and issued a warning about its dissatisfaction with its behavior.

The committee has asked the Delhi police to submit a compliance report on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Deo on Tuesday told reporters that Baisala, who was fired at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, was a member of the AAP. This was the reason for the ruling party of Delhi to approach the monitoring body against the police officer.

Baisala, 25, was arrested on February 1 for shooting in the air at Shaheen Bagh, which was central to protests in the national capital against the Citizenship Change Act (CAA).

The Crime Branch, investigating the case, found images on Baisala’s phone and showed him with AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh, Deo had said.

But the claims of the Delhi police were refuted by the Baisala family. His uncle, Fatesh Singh, claimed that he had no idea where the photos came from.

Baisala’s father, Gaje Singh, claimed Wednesday that his son has no association with AAP.

The images led to a word battle between the ruling AAP and the BJP – both parties were locked up in a heated battle prior to the poll on Saturday.

Singh, reportedly seen in a photo with the shooter, accused the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of “conspiracy” and “surrendering to dirty politics.” The party filed a complaint with the EC on Wednesday.

BJP president JP Nadda said meanwhile that this had uncovered the dirty face of the party and its leader Arvind Kejriwal who played with the security of the country.

Foreign Minister Prakash Javadekar claimed that “their (AAPs) designs are very clear from the start and they try every trick”.

The party also approached the EC and accused the AAP of conspiring to create a “riotous” situation that impedes the polls of the Assembly. It has urged the polling panel to take legal action against regional party leaders following recent incidents, including the shooting at Shaheen Bagh.

