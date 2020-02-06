EC appoints Vinod Zutshi as special general observer for polls in Delhi: officially

The committee held a special assessment meeting on Thursday with Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner, Chief Commissioner of Delhi and Senior Officers of the Government of Delhi to assess the status of the preparedness of the survey.

updated:February 6, 2020, 8:49 PM IST

New Delhi: The election committee has appointed Vinod Zutshi, one of its former senior officials, as special general observer for the polls in Delhi with immediate effect, officials said Thursday.

The committee held a special assessment meeting on Thursday with Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner, Chief Commissioner of Delhi and Senior Officers of the Government of Delhi to assess the status of the preparedness of the survey, an EC spokesperson said.

The committee is assured that all required arrangements have been made for holding free, fair and peaceful elections in the national capital on 8 February, the official said.

The spokesperson also said that the EC “has appointed Vinod Zutshi (former EC Deputy Commissioner) as special general observer for the polls in Delhi with immediate effect”.

The election committee on 31 January had appointed former IRS officer B Murli Kumar as special observer and former IPS officer Mrinal Kanti Das as special police observer for the polls in Delhi.

