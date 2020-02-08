Ebony’s father, sister and the rest of the family visit their grave to commemorate their 2nd anniversary

Today is the second year in which the musician Ebony Reigns has been called to fame. She died in a bloody accident that killed her boyfriend Franky Kuri and a soldier named Vondee, all of whom were in the car in which she was traveling. Only the driver survived the accident.

Two years later, the Ghanaians paid tribute to the Kupe singer and her family visited her grave to mark her death.

Check out the photos below

They were driving an AS 497-16 jeep from Sunyani to Kumasi when the jeep collided with a VIP bus in the opposite direction. Only the driver survived.

It was only a few days before her 21st birthday when she died prematurely on February 8, 2018. Ebony Reigns was buried at Osu Cemetery on March 24, 2019