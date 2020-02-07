Ebonyi ex-SSG woman sinks to court, accused of falsification, murder

The second wife of a former secretary of the Ebonyi government, Ms. Joy Mbam, collapsed in court on Friday when she was charged with counterfeiting and murder.

The defendant was charged in a local court in Abakaliki, the capital of the Ebonyi state, for allegedly falsifying the deceased man’s will to confiscate property.

Recall that former SSG chief Fidelis Ovuoba Mbam died on April 23, 2018, and her second wife Joy was accused by her fellow child’s children of causing her father’s death.

Joy was accused of falsifying documents when the wife’s second son, Mr. Morris Mbam, claimed the deceased property alone. Morri’s mother is late.

Joy was found to have collapsed in court when she tried to get into the dock during the indictment.

She had stepped into the dock but fell from behind and hit her head on the floor.

The situation prompted the chief magistrate, Chinedu Agama, to end the court session abruptly while lawyers, police officers, some journalists and sympathizers who were in the court rushed and carried her after lying on the floor for about 15 minutes.

The court later met again and she was charged with two murder and forgery charges.

The offense is punishable under Section 316 of the Penal Code of the State of Ebonyi.

However, the Defense Council, Nwakpu Nwode, appealed the murder-counting count.

He found that section 316, which he was charged with, contains a definition of the murder and does not offer any punishment.

“We are against the strength of section 316 to conclude murder in general. The same section 316 does not contain any penal provisions. We pray for your worship to expose section 316 and to delete the charge, ”he said.

But the prosecutor, Innocent Agoye, disagreed and argued that the section provided for punishment.

In his decision, the Chief Magistrate, Chinedu Agama, agreed with the defense lawyer that the section was ambiguous and accordingly opened the first charge against him.

The accused was then read the second charge, after which she pleaded not guilty.

The Defense Council applied for bail and asked the court to provide bail on mitigating terms. The public prosecutor did not reject the application for bail.

The magistrate granted the deposit of N100,000 with a guarantee of the same amount. The matter was postponed to February 18 for another hearing.