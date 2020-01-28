Eating Crow with 'Miss Peregrine' - and enjoying it: NPR

I’m going to eat a little crow.

You see, scary things scare me, and not in a good way. One of my earliest memories is of a group of dancers who are dressed in black and remove toilet paper from their eyes; I was two years old, they were on The Muppet Show, and I never recovered. Right there in the middle of Kermit and Fozzie came this absolutely frightening act (frightening for a two-year-old, and shoots, perhaps for a much older person) whose comment on human interaction was completely lost on toddler me, and set me up for many nightmares. Although I have since learned that Mummenschanz is a highly respected theater company, they put me on my guard against creepiness, and I have lived my life to avoid it as well as possible.

So, a few years ago, when Ransom Riggs debuted Miss Peregrine’s house for Peculiar Children, I bought it, opened it, and put it down immediately. Perhaps if I had opened the book for one of the 352 pages except page 115, it would not have been wiped out for the past nine years. But page 115 was all I needed to put the book away for almost ten years. What happened on page 115 that gave rise to such a response? Cue the Mummenschanz mimes.

Page 115 shows a photo of two young children dressed in extremely scary, vintage white clown costumes, one masked child pulling a very long curled ribbon from the masked mouth of the other

Oh, help.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3eazq_8jCOg (/ embed)

YouTube



BUT, when I got the chance to see Riggs while he started his The Conference of the Birds tour, I had to have a strict conversation with my two-year-old and handle the program. The Conference of the Birds is the fifth book in the Miss Peregrine series, so not only did I have to come across page 115, I also had to catch up. I would like to say that I am really mature with it, but I made sure that I started reading in broad daylight.

(And I’m glad I did, because there’s another picture of the scary clown kids on page 50.)

I was completely ready to grind my teeth, behave my age and deal with it.

But the story.

Boy, Ransom Riggs can tell a story. Had he been trapped in rainy Switzerland in 1818 with Lord Byron and Mary and Percy Shelley and the challenge of Byron to write a ghost story would have given Miss Peregrine Frankenstein a run for his money.

I read the first three books in two days.

If you are like me and came to the party quite late, the Miss Peregrine series tells the story of Jacob Portman, grandson of the master storyteller and soon to be revealed hero Abe Portman, his journey of self-discovery, teen Fear, Welsh Islands, romantic drama and oh yes, time loops, ymbrynes, hollowgasts, wights and a cast of endearing (and sometimes quite irritating) quirks that can control bees, raise the dead (at least for a while), float, have two mouths, are invisible, fire and see monsters that no one else can see – all using a generous sprinkle of vintage photos, some creepy on their own, some not.

I don’t know how to explain it without giving it away, but I will say that I don’t know I will ever look at an old photo in the same way again.

As I sat in broad daylight, paving my way through Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Hollow City, and Library of Souls, I noticed I was scanning the photos of my grandparents and great-grandparents. I tried to imagine the spirit of Ransom Riggs, who, when he started with Miss Peregrine, found the photos first and the story second. What might he have dreamed for the people in my photos? My grandmother in 1928, with her flapper dress on, head high, leg raised on the footboard of an old car? My Indian grandmother, only a haze in the background while the foreground is filled with chickens? A framed letter from a distant cousin who told my great-grandmother in 1922 that another cousin Ida is lonely in the country? What would have been their oddity?

Riggs’ methods are just as fascinating as his stories.

… the moment I started reading “Miss Peregrine,” I couldn’t wait to share it with my son.

My deep dive into the world of Miss Peregrine had to slow down a bit because piano recitals, 100 days of school, the science fair and stomach viruses dominate my time, and I wish it wasn’t. Jacob and the peculiar are now in America, literally the Wild West of peculiar stupid, and I want to know what happens, creepy photos and everything (fans of the creep will not be disappointed by the recently released The Conference of the Birds. Let’s say that I intend to turn pages 92 and 93 at lightning speed.) Will Jacob and his friends decipher the prophecy and save a peculiar kind? Is the title a direct reference to the Persian poem from 1177 with the same name, or is it just a coincidence? (I bet the first one, and if so what does this mean?) What does the photo have to do with a girl in bed surrounded by photos of Elvis? I have to figure it out.

And WHY do I have to find out? Because the moment I started reading Miss Peregrine, I couldn’t wait to share it with my son. It’s just the kind of story he wants to read, oh, about three years, maybe four, depending on how he can take the clown kids, but he was never signed by the Mummenschanz mimes, so maybe he has one leg up. I want to share this series with everyone, child or adult. It is really a fascinating story.

So, Mr Riggs, apart from clown children, I apologize for keeping you on the shelf for so long. Maybe I will write a strongly worded letter to Mummenschanz and ask them to add a disclaimer to every upcoming performance of Muppet Show. In the meantime, I like to eat a little crow.

Or in this case (really a bad joke) eat a bit of falcon.

Juanita Giles is the founder and executive director of the Virginia Children’s Book Festival. She lives on a farm in South Virginia with her family.