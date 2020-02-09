Eastern side of the Andheri station for a facelift

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Pramod Bramhankar, senior engineer at the BMC KE department, found during routine work that the footpaths were not properly aligned. The city administration then took on the task of redesigning the station areas.

“We will realign the footpaths and deport all illegal street vendors to combat attacks. BMC will also clog the drainage system because we have found that the drains are heavily clogged, ”said Bramhankar.

In addition, he assured that once the beautification work had been completed, street vendors would no longer be allowed to build stands within 150 meters of the station grounds.

Bramhankar said the planning of the project had already been approved and a proposal for an allocation of funds had already been sent to the BMC headquarters.

“Once the funds are approved, repair work will begin and the first phase will be completed within a maximum of 15 days,” added Bramhankar.

He also said KE Ward officials had met Andheri’s BEST management regarding the revision of the bus stops, and that both bodies were on the same side.

However, he also insisted that both projects be completed as a priority and that the immediate priority of the urban body is to redesign the footpath.

“Since there are no footpaths, people walk on the streets, which regularly lead to traffic jams. So repairing the footpath is at the top of our list, ”said the chief engineer.