EastEnders star Jessie Wallace suspended after 'incident'

EastEnders actress Jessie Wallace was apparently suspended from filming on the BBC due to an “incident” that occurred during filming.

According to The Mirror, the star of Kat Slater, who has appeared on the show intermittently since 2000, will be “temporarily removed” from the next frames of the show.

A source told the publication that the 48-year-old woman was called to a “crisis meeting” with the producers after her “behavior was questioned.”

“The screenwriters are devising a story to explain Kat’s temporary departure from Walford,” they said.

Fortunately for soap fans, however, it seems that Wallace had already filmed his scenes for the upcoming celebrations of the 35th anniversary of soap.

“She is one of the biggest stars of EastEnders” and this great anniversary is a very exciting time for everyone who works in the program, “the source added.

“Fortunately, all the episodes in which it appears on the ship along the Thames have been filmed.”

EastEnders is planning a devastating death that will see a character lose his life during a boat party event on the Thames.

The identity of the victim cannot be revealed at this stage. For the week of the 35th anniversary, the locals will celebrate in a big boat after the Queen Vic won a competition.

Speaking about the 35th anniversary of EastEnders, Jon Sen, executive producer of EastEnders, said: ‘For the 35th anniversary we wanted to entertain the audience of EastEnders on the iconic river that has announced the beginning of the show for 35 years.

“This unmissable week of episodes is bound to be exciting, exciting and heartbreaking: it will be a week that will go down in EastEnders’ history.”

An EastEnders representative declined to comment. Metro.co.uk has contacted Jessie Wallace’s representative for comment.

EastEnders airs during the week on BBC One





