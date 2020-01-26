EastEnders star Jessie Wallace, depicted in a Kat Slater style fur coat

Jessie Wallace was suspended from EastEnders for ‘start of drinking’ (Image: The Mega Agency). EastEnders actress Jessie Wallace has been portrayed and dressed in a very similar outfit that her long-term alter ego character / character Kat Slater could easily see. Exit in.

In the photo, passing by a London bus stop, Wallace wore sunglasses and a large brown fur coat (unfortunately not leopard print) with soft and matching slippers.

This week, reports emerged that the actress was suspended from EastEnders due to an “incident” that occurred during filming.

“The screenwriters are devising a story to explain Kat’s temporary departure from Walford,” they said.

Jessie has already filmed her scenes for the upcoming Eastenders anniversary celebrations (Photo: The Mega Agency). A source told The Mirror that the 48-year-old woman was called to a “crisis meeting” with the producers after her “behavior was questioned.” .

Fortunately for soap fans, however, it seems that Jessie had already filmed her scenes for the upcoming celebrations of the 35th anniversary of soap.

Since then, The Sun also revealed images of the actress who enjoyed filming the special episode aboard a ship on the Thames, during which it is reported that a character has a tragic end.

Jessie Wallace began her role as Kat Slater in 2000 (Image: BBC)

According to reports, Jessie seemed to be enjoying the boat, laughing and joking between shots with her co-star Davood Ghadami, who plays Kush Kazemi, while they waited between shots.

Mirror’s source has attested Jessie’s value to the EastEnders team, particularly during an important time like her anniversary.

“She is one of the biggest stars of EastEnders” and this great anniversary is a very exciting time for everyone who works in the program, “the source added.

EastEnders is broadcast on BBC One.





