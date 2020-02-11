EastEnders spoilers: who dies in disaster scenes with horror boats?

(Photo: BBC) /Metro.co.uk)

EastEnders has confirmed that it will kill at least one character if the boat party ends in a terrible death – but who dies if a disaster strikes? And who is to blame? One family is about to be torn apart forever, but it’s not just a single life at stake.

While the party boat leaves, there are incredible tensions between many of the square’s core families. With few people in a positive state of mind before a party, things get out of hand quickly. And by the time the party ends in a catastrophe and more than one person ends in the Thames, regrets, confrontations and secrets have come to light.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is already worse for wear when she goes aboard the boat and, after seeing Mick (Danny Dyer) talk to Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), her paranoia explodes and she hits the free bar harder than ever. Her family looks on in horror as she sinks bottles of champagne, while Mick feels that he has lost her forever.

Meanwhile, after Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) has been violently attacked and left for dead in an Islamophobic beating, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) of Bex Fowler (Jasmine Armfield) discovers that his son has been bullied. With Bobby’s life at stake, Ian sails the boat, determined to take a violent vengeance, and it is clear that he is willing to do anything to avenge his son.

The sizzling rage and hatred between Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) also finds its way to the boat in the aftermath of Keanu who takes Callum Highway (Tony Clay) hostage. With Phil and Ben (Max Bowden) approaching, a violent and very definitive confrontation explodes.

And because their actions trigger a deadly series of events, lives are in balance and loved ones are crying out for those who are lost in the water.

But who will not reappear when the party becomes their last hurray?

One to watch: Friday, February 21 at 8 p.m. on BBC One.

