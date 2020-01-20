EastEnders Spoilers: Suki Panesar arrives and tells a shocking lie

(Image: BBC)

The Panesar family is about to be shaken by the arrival of matriarch Suki (Balvinder Sopal), who soon becomes an intriguing and dominant force within the EastEnders clan. She is willing to make peace with her daughter Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha), but after all that has happened, how far will she go to unite her children?

Balvinder said: ‘I grew up watching EastEnders religiously, so joining the show and playing the matriarch Suki Panesar is a dream come true: I’m still pinching myself! I’m excited to see what awaits Suki when she joins her family in Albert Square. “

Executive producer Jon Sen added: ‘Since its arrival, it has become clear that the Panesar brothers live under the shadow of a dominant matriarch and in January, Suki Panesar arrives in Walford, determined to make his presence felt. Balvinder brings a unique combination of steel and charm to the paper and I can’t wait to see it on our screens in January. “

Speaking to Metro.co.uk about Suki, Jon gave more details and said: ‘In the classic tradition of EastEnders matriarchs, she enters and shapes that family. Suddenly, you see why these guys and Ash are the way they are. I mean, they came as men and suddenly you see that, in fact, they are children who need their mother.

“She is powerful and ruthless, and yet you wouldn’t think I say boo to a goose, so she has this kind of fantastic Machiavellian narcissism in some way, and it’s just wonderful to see him.”

So, when he suddenly collapses during a confrontation with a challenging Ash, does everything seem or is Suki manipulating the situation for his own benefit?

His hidden motives come to light and prove that he is not someone to take lightly. But as she persuades Kheerat (Jaz Deol) to take office space nearby, it is clear that she plans for her and her family to stay in the long run …

One to watch: Monday, January 27 at 8 p.m. on BBC One.

