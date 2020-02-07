EastEnders spoilers: Keanu takes Callum hostage to take revenge on Ben

(Photo: BBC)

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) had to hide in EastEnders after realizing how desperately the Mitchell clan wanted him killed, but – with Phil (Steve McFadden) leaving Walford – the young man made a shocking return during the final episode, such as he appeared in the square, and – in the upcoming episodes – he is on a mission to get revenge – while he is out to take the only thing that Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) is fond of Callum ‘Halfway’ Highway (Tony Clay).

Although the Mitchell clan struck him, Keanu escaped Walford with his life intact thanks to courtesy of Linda (Kellie Bright) and Martin (James Bye) – both ended with his death so that he could live.

Keanu offered adieu to mother Karen (Lorraine Stanley) at the airport, but not before he took revenge on the Mitchells for the hell they spent him in, and in the next episodes he is looking for the same revenge.

(Photo: BBC)

The day of Callum’s assessment is coming and he seems to be rather nervous, but Stuart (Ricky Champ) and Karen reassure him and offer him encouragement for his big day. However, as he rushes to get everything in order, he has no idea he is being watched – by Keanu!

Meanwhile, Stuart has a word in Ben’s ear, prompting the Mitchell boy to reassure his treasure about the assessment.

However, after Ben has left, the buzzer of Callum goes, and so he sets off to check who is – but he is not prepared for the sight before him, because the mysterious caller is none other than Keanu.

(Photo: BBC)

Ben later worries when he finds out Callum never showed up for his assessment, and he gets the shock of his life when he checks his friend to see Keanu waiting for him – with a big question.

Yes, Keanu wants £ 100,000 and he demands that the Mitchell boy pick it up for him – but he causes a horrible threat, one he is willing to follow if he tells anyone.

Concerned for Callum’s safety, Ben wastes little time confronting Martin (James Bye), and the truth comes out – and as they do so, they both come to realize the seriousness of the situation.

Later Callum is in danger when Keanu proves to Ben that he is not someone he should mess with.

The pressure increases for Ben all week – something that Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) picks up – and while Keanu pays him a visit, Ben struggles to cope and collapses.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UK-3VvxzHuE (/ embed)

We know that Callum has a special place in the heart of Ben, and therefore he will undoubtedly go to the ends of the earth to ensure the safety of his beloved.

The question is: will he succeed?

What else is coming, will the news that Keanu is still alive reach someone else?

One to watch: Monday, February 10 at 8 p.m. on BBC One.

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Character back from the dead in boat tragedy twist?

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: new photos reveal that Mick Carter dies in a boat dive?

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: photos show that Callum Highway has been left behind for death

The Soaps Newsletter

Contains exclusive content, spoilers and interviews before they are seen on the site. Find out more “