EastEnders Spoilers: Does Dot leave forever when he leaves Walford?

EastEnders fans are worried that Dot Branning (June Brown) can leave Walford forever after she left a message for Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) to say goodbye with love. Tonight’s scenes saw Dot wounded assimilate the revelation that Martin Fowler (James Bye) had stolen money from him, but that he was covering Sonia.

Martin wanted to defend Sonia, so he took control after everything she has done for him. He explained to Sonia that he did not want to lose the best friend he had in the world and said that it was the least he could do.

As a result, a disemboweled Dot asked Martin to leave, but told him he knew Pauline would not want him to involve the police.

Sonia soon had a conscience attack when Martin went to stay in the assignment shed, and made his way to confess everything to Dot. However, she only found a note and a recorded message from Dot, who explained that she was out of Ireland to be with Charlie in time for the birth of her baby.

In emotional moments, Dot explained how he loves Sonia and will do it forever, and knows that she is also loved. The message had an air of purpose, but there is no indication that June has left the role of Dot forever and will most likely return in the coming weeks.

Recently he said he had no plans to withdraw from the program, although due to his age, his shooting schedule is lighter, as expected.

She has been a staple of Walford for decades and Albert Square would not be the same without her, so we hope to see her soon in her former territory.

However, as to where Dave is, we have fewer answers.

