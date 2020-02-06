EastEnders spoilers: Death horror, enormous danger and funeral

(Photo: BBC)

Lives are at stake in EastEnders while Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) is confronted with a final confrontation with the sinister Leo King (Tom Wells) – and as she prepares to put an end to the once and for all horror, who will get blood on their hands?

Elsewhere, Daniel Cook (Ade Edmondson) is forced to confront his own mortality while actually planning his funeral while the danger lurks for Callum Highway (Tony Clay) while being watched – would Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) ) can lose him forever?





10 spoilers from EastEnders

Ben reassures Callum about his police assessment.

Kush arrives at the pleas.

Bex moves in with Bobby, Iqra and Habiba.

A drunk Linda makes the situation much worse.

Leo hears about a letter from Tony who has saved Whitney.

Callum is shocked by an unexpected visitor.

Dotty reveals her plans for a night out.

Mick makes one last attempt to save his marriage.

Daniel is really planning his funeral

Leo and Whitney have a deadly confrontation.

Monday, February 10

Karen and Stuart reassure Callum before his assessment – but he is being watched. Ben, after words from Stuart, gives Callum a pep talk. But Callum soon gets an unexpected visitor for the assessment.

Mick and Linda set up a united front with the social worker, but Linda sneaks gin in her own tea. Loretta watches Linda, but after she leaves, the facade of Linda falls away. Linda watches later while Mick has a quiet word with Loretta.

Bex shoots down Sonia’s offer while Leo listens to the attack. Bobby has some advice for Bex – she is moving in with him, Iqra and Habiba. Jean masks her disappointment when Daniel is too unwell for the boat party. Rainie later confronts Daniel, but this time he is really planning his funeral.

Kush prepares for his plea, but Kat is annoyed when Whitney doesn’t show up.

Tuesday, February 11

Linda criticizes Mick for talking to Loretta. getting drunk, she catches up with Loretta, but does it make it worse? Tina wonders if Ollie is safe around Lina. Mick is distraught about what Linda did while things get worse.

Whitney discovers that Kat is disappointed in her. Later she opens for Kush about a letter she has saved for Tony and Leo is intrigued when he listens. Jean is upset when Daniel understands while Suki then examines her about her treatment. But Daniel has a romantic apology in store.

Sharon finally penetrates to Dennis while Sonia is upset that bex is leaving. Iqra is planning to cheer up Bobby and Bex.

Thursday, February 13

Mick regrets Linda that Ollie may be better without her. Sharon sees an upset Linda, who makes it clear that she is determined to protect herself if she plans to hit back – but what will she do?

Whitney cancels her plans with Sonia and apologizes to Kat, while Leo looks for Tony’s letter. When Whitney finds Dot’s place upside down, she calls the police and knows that Leo is behind it.

Bex and Bobby invite Dotty for a night out, but Dennis is irritated to see Bobby. While the night starts, a message about Bobby appears online. Dotty reassures Bobby and then reveals her plans for the coming night.

Friday, February 14

Whitney realizes that her letter from Tony is missing. Ruby and Kat try to calm Whitney. Later, while Whitney prepares to leave, Leo appears in her room and Whitney is terrified. But who is left with blood on their hands?

Kathy threatens Iran’s reputation for letting him arrange things with Bobby. But Bobby sees Ian’s efforts. Mick drops Ollie off with Gray so he and Linda can talk and try to save her marriage.

