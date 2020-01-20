EastEnders Spoilers: Danger when alcoholic Linda disappears with Ollie

(Image: BBC)

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) will fear the worst of his son’s safety Ollie when an unstable Linda (Kellie Bright) disappears with him in the midst of her continuing struggles with alcoholism in EastEnders. Are you right in worrying that she can put your child in danger, or will Linda prove that she is wrong and start controlling her consumption?

After many humiliating and dangerous events as a result of her excessive alcohol consumption and dependence on alcohol, Linda promised Mick that she will ration her drink and begin to quit. After lying to Mick, he worries about how much he can trust her, but finally, he takes the word that she doesn’t need rehabilitation: she has understood.

This follows a time when he hears Mo Harris (Laila Morse) and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) gossiping about his behavior while under the influence and feels embarrassed and hurt when Mick does not defend her. Angry and mortified, Linda addresses Prince Albert, but a defiant Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White) refuses to serve her, before warning Mick.

Linda dismisses her worries and then suggests they have a day with Ollie, but Mick is not so sure. Later, however, she and Ollie don’t look anywhere and both Mick and Shirley (Linda Henry) are worried about the possible consequences. If Linda once again succumbs to drinking, will Ollie be in danger?

Or can Linda prove to Mick, and herself, that she can begin to control her alcohol consumption and put her family first? It remains to be seen if Mick’s fears prove to be founded and how Linda will react if she discovers that her husband does not trust her alone with her son.

One to watch: Friday, January 31 at 8 p.m. on BBC One.

