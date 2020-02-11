EastEnders spoilers: Ben fears that Callum will die if he struggles to pay off Keanu

(Photo: BBC)

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) was shocked in EastEnders when he discovered that Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was not alone, but that he had kidnapped Callum ‘Halfway’ Highway (Tony Clay) in an attempt to get revenge, and thus the de young man began to meet his blackmailer’s requirements – but he soon realized that this would be a lot harder than he had hoped.

Callum would conduct his police assessment during yesterday’s episode, and – after receiving the necessary encouragement from friend Ben – he prepared for his big day. However, he was not prepared for the unexpected arrival of Keanu, who appeared on his doorstep and abducted.

After realizing that Callum had not shown up for his assessment, Ben again visited the apartment at Coker’s, and he was speechless as he set his sights on a very living Keanu – who grasped Callum’s red tie. .

A troubled Ben questioned his opponent about Callum’s whereabouts, but Keanu had none of it, as he showed how he would take the shots from now on.

The young mechanic then asked about £ 100,000 – something that prevented Ben from finding words – and revealed that if he told anyone that he was back in Walford, he would never see Callum again.

Wasted little time and went to Dot’s (June Brown) to confront Martin (James Bye) about his failure to kill Keanu, and the whole truth – although expected that Linda’s (Kellie Bright) involvement – came to light.

During the episode, Ben destroyed his brain, considering the best way to get Keanu what he wanted, but problems arose when Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) left Lexi – who had been sent home early because of his school days – unwell – in his concern.

Meanwhile, Keanu apologized to what looked like an abandoned factory, to Callum for engaging him, but claimed that this was the only way to make sure he got what he needed.

Callum continued to defend Ben and revealed that the young man had been screwed up about his actions during the holidays, but he had put his foot in it when he revealed that he knew what Ben had done. An angry Keanu claimed that something like that made Callum as bad as his boyfriend.

When Ben tried to find a solution, he received a phone call from Keanu, who then sent him a photo of a tied and pinched Callum – who had far more injuries than we had last seen with him – which resulted in the Mitchell boy who promises to get him what he needs.

An emotional Ben screamed as he thought about what to do next.

Keanu has shown that he is willing to go to get what he wants, and Callum’s revelation apparently puts him at risk, so Ben has every reason to worry about the safety of his darling.

The question is: will he succeed in saving him before it is too late?

EastEnders will take place on Thursday, February 13 at 7:30 PM on BBC One.

