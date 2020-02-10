EastEnders spoilers: Be a rescue mission while Keanu kills Callum

(Photo: BBC)

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is on a revenge mission after Ben and Phil Mitchell (Max Bowden and Steve McFadden) tried to have him killed for his affair with Sharon (Letitia Dean). And Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is caught in the crossfire because, to reach Ben, he has taken the man he loves hostage. Is the power pair of EastEnders about to fall apart in Keanu’s search for revenge?

While Keanu raises his demands and Callum fears for his life, Ben is more keen than ever and begins to formulate a plan on how to handle Keanu and save Callum. Phil has his own ideas to solve this and goes to Keanu’s Achilles heel – his mother Karen (Lorraine Stanley).

While Phil angrily confronts a petrified Karen, he threatens her life to penetrate Keanu – but will it work or is he late? Meanwhile, Ben notices that he has caught up with Sharon as she plans to flee the square with Dennis Rickman (Bleu Landau).

(Photo: BBC)

As Ben loses his calmness with her, the situation becomes even more complicated when Sharon has contractions – will Ben be forced to give birth to the baby? And will Keanu show up for the birth of his child?

Whatever happens, with both Ben and Phil executing their plans, a series of violent events unfolds and the couple end up with Keanu on the party boat on the Thames.

While fighting for an apocalyptic confrontation that has been building for a long time, they take action that becomes disastrous and puts the lives of everyone on board at risk.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgmfYml_bwE (/ embed)

With the boat on the way to disaster, life is in chaos and at least one person will die. But did Ben succeed in saving Callum?

Or has it all been for nothing?

One to watch: Thursday, February 20 at 7:30 PM on BBC One.

More: EastEnders



The Soaps Newsletter

Contains exclusive content, spoilers and interviews before they are seen on the site. Find out more “