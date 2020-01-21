EastEnders fans fear Mick and Linda from death after discovering evidence of boat snapshots

EastEnders viewers are increasingly concerned about the fate of two characters on BBC soap before a tragic death occurs next month.

It has been confirmed that a potentially significant character will die in a boat tragedy to mark the show’s 35th anniversary in a few weeks.

Mick and Linda Carter and almost all of the Walfords are on a schnapps cruise celebrating their Pub of the Year award just for a character to go overboard.

One character is said to drown in the Thames, which happens to be the symbol of the soap, and several characters are to die.

It has been reported that Mick is going overboard, with Ms. Linda also one of the rumored names to be killed.

EastEnders fans fear Mick Carter and Linda Carter may die

(Image: BBC)

The fans are now wondering whether the mysterious person who goes overboard dies at all or whether it is someone who tries to save her who loses his life.

Pictures from filming on location show a number of characters in the area and some closer to the water than others.

From Tina Carter, Max and Jack Branning to Stuart Highway and Kat Moon, it is feared that multiple characters are in danger.

Mick Carter is part of the boat stunt

(Image: ISO IMAGES LTD)

It looks like there are two characters that have stunt doubles.

Linda and Mick stars Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright both seem to have stunt doubles for certain scenes, with some images suggesting they are going into the water.

Fans now fear that one of the characters will die, maybe even to save the other, but is it all red herring amidst Danny’s claim that death is a “shock” for the cast?

EastEnders fans think Mick could die and Linda saved

(Image: BBC / Jack Barnes)

An onlooker commented, “Stunt doubles are used for Mick and Linda while filming near the boat for the anniversary. When Linda dies, I get angry.”

Another agreed: “I see that Linda & Mick will soon divorce or that Linda or Mick will die at the boat party.”

A third said, “Oh my god, I have a different theory. I think Linda gets really drunk at the party, then the boat starts rocking a little and Mick sees her fall in and he jumps in to save her but both drown. “

EastEnders airs on BBC One on Mondays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.