East West home is best! ‘Matoshree’ first choice of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Monday that he prefers his “Matoshree” house on the outskirts of Bandra to his official “Varsha” residence, located in Malabar Hill in southern Mumbai.

This was revealed by the Chief Minister himself during his congratulatory program held at his alma mater, Balmohan Vidyamandir, in the Dadar area.

Thackeray had studied in the school until grade 10. Another illustrious alumnus of the school and state Water Resources NCP minister Jayant Patil was also filmed with Thackeray.

“Absolutely” Matoshree, “Thackeray replied when an interviewer asked him to choose between his Bandra house and” Varsha, “the vast 12,000 m² official residence reserved for prime ministers.

“School is not just a four-walled structure, but I have inherited a legacy of good values ​​from here,” Thackeray recalled while his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya, a cabinet minister, listened.

Following Thackeray, Patil said that the values ​​that the school had introduced still guide them through every step of life. “Our school taught us to distinguish between good and bad. That’s the reason when Thackeray became the CM. I told others he would never make wrong decisions,” he said.

Thackeray, who became CM on November 28 last year, currently commutes between ‘Varsha’ and ‘Matoshree’. He said that the official residence would only be used for holding official meetings.

Thackeray held its first official meeting in “Varsha” on February 7.

“Matoshree” has an aura of legacy and power, because the deceased father of Thacekray and the founder of Shiv Sena, let Bal Thackeray, form the Sena political and social journey from its limits.

