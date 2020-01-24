Earthquake in Turkey: 14 dead and buildings fall after the powerful earthquake

At least 14 people died after an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 shook Turkey sweeping buildings across the east of the country.

The earthquake hit the region just before 9 p.m. local time (6 p.m. GMT) at a depth of 6.7 km near the city of Sivrice in the eastern province of Elazig, said the Presidency of Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD). It was followed by several replicas, the strongest with magnitudes 5.4 and 5.1.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu initially said that four people had died in what he described as a serious tremor: two in Elazig and two more in the neighboring province of Malatya.

However, the state’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority has updated the death toll to 14.

Meanwhile, the images of the state broadcaster TRT showed images of emergency service workers checking the debris of partially collapsed buildings in Elazig.

The earthquake could be felt as far away as Syria, Iran and Lebanon, and it is the last in a long history of devastating earthquakes that hit the country at the eastern tip of Europe.

In August 1999, an earthquake of magnitude 7.6 caused the death of more than 17,000 people in the western city of Izmit, while a 2011 earthquake caused the death of 523 people in the eastern city of Van.

