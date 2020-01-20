Earthquake Causes Damage and Injury in China's Xinjiang Region - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 20, 2020

BEIJING (AP) – A strong earthquake damaged buildings and injured at least one person in the Xinjiang region in the far west of China, the government said on Monday.

Rescue teams were sent to Peyzawat, an area east of the city of Kashgar, on Sunday night after the quake. The state television broadcaster CCTV showed a cluster of small collapsed brick buildings and partially fallen walls that covered the houses along the street.

The Ministry of Civil Protection said a number of people had been seriously injured. CCTV reported that at least two had minor injuries.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred at 9:21 p.m. At a depth of 16 kilometers, the China Earthquake Networks Center said. The epicenter was 56 kilometers from Peyzawat, and it was shaken in the cities of Kashgar and Artux.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.0 and a depth of 11 kilometers.

Earthquakes are common in the region bordering Central Asia.

