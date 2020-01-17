Eagles interviewed USC OC Graham Harrell for the appearance as coordinator

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sport

The Philadelphia Eagles’ search for their next offensive coordinator has brought them into college ranks, and USC Trojan’s offensive coordinator, Graham Harrell, will conduct an interview for the position.

According to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Harrell today interviewed Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson to join the team as an offensive coordinator for the Eagles.

The #Eagles interview Southern Cal OC Graham Harrell for their position today at OC, NFL sources said.

The Trojans hired Harrell last year after Kliff Kingsbury left as an offensive coordinator to become the Arizona Cardinals head coach. The 34-year-old previously worked for North Texas (2016-18) as an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

USC’s offense averaged 335.8 meters and 27.8 points per game under Harrell’s guidance.

Just a decade after the young trainer set records at Texas Tech, he quickly became a popular name in coaching circles. Harrell signed a multi-year extension with the Trojans in December after his outstanding success in his first season.