Eagles hire several former players in front office

When many NFL players retire, they want to leave football and find new things they can do with their lives. That is not the case for former Philadelphia Eagles players Darren Sproles, Brent Celek and Connor Barwin. They are now three of the newest members in the front office of the Eagles.

The Eagles announced the hiring of Celek, Sproles and Barwin as part of their six newest additions to the football activities department. Celek and Sproles will work as human resources advisors, while Barwin, along with general manager Howie Roseman, will work as a special assistant.

Sproles stopped after the 2019 season after an incredible 15-year career. A triple All-Pro, the 36-year-old started his career with the San Diego Chargers and also spent time with the New Orleans Saints. After joining the Eagles in 2014, Sproles won a Super Bowl ring with the team in 2017.

Celek spent his entire NFL career in Philadelphia. After it was drafted with a fifth-round pick in 2007, the 6-foot-4 tight end became a staple in the Philadelphia attack. He retired after the 2017 season and ended with 4,998 receiving yards, 31 touchdowns and a Super Bowl ring.

While Barwin’s career began with the Houston Texans, his best season came with the Eagles in 2014. The 33-year-old played 10 seasons in the NFL and recorded 56.5 pockets in his career.

The Eagles also hired Tom Hunkele as director of sports medicine, Ted Rath as director of sports performance and Jeremiah Washburn as director of player staff and as senior defense assistant.