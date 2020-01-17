Eagles' Andrew Berry interviews for Brown's General Manager gig, according to the report

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sport

Andrew Berry, vice president of the Philadelphia Eagles football division, will interview for the position of general manager at Cleveland Browns on Friday.

Berry, who would return to Cleveland as the Browns general manager, is a leading candidate in the team’s search for John Dorsey. Berry is expected to interview the Carolina Panthers after the 2020 NFL draft if he doesn’t reach the Cleveland position, said ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

While the Eagles refused Carolina’s request to interview Berry for the position of executive vice president of soccer operations, he was able to interview the team after the draft was completed.

Berry is a 32-year-old Harvard graduate with a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in computer science. After playing college cornerback, Berry started his NFL career as a scouting assistant at the Indianapolis Colts before becoming the team’s pro-scouting coordinator.

He was Vice President of Browns’ player team from 2016 to 18. Berry joined the Eagles in an expanded role this season. After working with General Manager Howie Roseman for a year, inventory in the league continues to grow.

Due to his background in scouting and analytics, Berry is considered an excellent candidate for the future position as general manager. The only question is whether it will be with the Browns this season.