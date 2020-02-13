Each Mumbaikar spends 11 days in traffic every year

If you live and work in Mumbai, there is a high possibility that you have spent many frustrating minutes in a traffic jam and have slowly driven down a congested road.

But how bad is the situation really?

According to a research report by the IDFC Institute, average commuting on Mumbai’s main routes is longer than an hour, more than twice the average of Singapore, Hong Kong and New York!

Taking this one-hour drive as an average would mean that Mumbaikars spend between 10 and 15 days a year simply stuck in traffic.

Keep in mind that this requires a 30-minute drive (in ideal conditions), which is not a luxury that everyone has.

During this time, Mumbaikars waste 55% of their commuting time in traffic jams. The situation worsens during the rainy season, when a 30-minute drive can take up to 70 minutes or more.

To quote the researchers: “We have found that each petrol-fueled daily return trip between Borivali and Lower Parel costs more than 350 INR due to congestion.”

When analyzing more than half a billion data points between 2016 and 2018, which come from Ubers ‘Movement’ tool, the researchers assume that the estimated opportunity costs on the selected routes are between INR 27 and 55 and the average opportunity costs 42 INR are estimated per person.

“In other words, this is the average time spent on traffic due to traffic congestion. As average wages rise, so does that number. Given the amount of carbon dioxide emitted, traffic congestion could lead to health problems across the city.” You write.

Mumbai had more than 12 million inhabitants at the last census in 2011 and is one of the densest cities in the world. Since the city is the financial capital of India and a business center, it can be assumed that there are many others outside of the census who travel through the city every day.