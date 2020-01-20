E3 2020 is still a few months away, but the chatter about this year’s largest gaming convention has already started.

With Sony’s decision to put the show on hold for the second year in a row and a slew of games to be released before the launch of the two next-gen consoles, you won’t want to miss it this year.

But why is E3 so important?

It’s a place where companies like Microsoft, Nintendo, and other major technology companies are announcing their new hardware and titles.

E3 usually contains massive announcements that will shape the conversation in the gaming industry in the coming months.

While there is little confirmed for the show this year, there is a lot going on at Nintendo that we can talk about.

Read on to find out all the details we can expect from Japanese publishers, including news about Zelda Breath of the Wild 2and a second entry in the Animal Crossing Series.

Nintendo

Nintendo will be seen at E3 as usual, even if it is unclear whether new hardware will be presented.

ZELDA: After the first game stole our hearts, Nintendo is back with a sequel to the BOTW series

The Nintendo Switch Pro has been chatting for a while, and E3 could be the perfect opportunity for Nintendo to take the spotlight off Microsoft and Sony.

At E3 2019, we got the first official trailer for the sequel to Zelda’s Breath of the Wild, so there is a possibility of an unveiling or even a release date to please the community.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes out almost eight years after the last real animal crossing game, New Leaf, and we took our first real look at the game during the presentation of Nintendo’s E3 2019.

We just have to wait a few more months for New Horizons to come out.March, 20thIn your diaries!

Under the radar, you can see Metroid Prime 4, which had only the shortest teasers last year. A better understanding of the actual appearance of the game would therefore be very welcome.

Other games

With regard to the upcoming games, there are many titles with vague release dates for 2020.

ACROSS THE POND: The upcoming Watch Dogs game will take place in London after Brexit

There’s a good chance we’ll see more footage, trailers, and announcements for Ubisoft titles like Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods and Monsters, Assassins Creed Ragnarok, and more!

Bethesda Softworks is also a studio known for doing a great show, but they are still excited about their upcoming releases.

Some more information about Doom Eternal, Starfield and the sixth expansion of The Elder Scrolls series would be greatly appreciated.

We will no doubt see some brand new announcements too, so be excited about the updates.