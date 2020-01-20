The E3 2020 may be a few months away, but the hype is already beginning – especially as we have new consoles on the way.

But why is E3 so important, I hear you ask?

It’s a place where companies like Microsoft, Nintendo, and other major technology companies are announcing their new hardware and titles (Sony has decided to put the show on hold for the second time in a row).

While there is little confirmed for the show this year, there is a lot going on at Nintendo that we can talk about. With this in mind, you will find everything we know so far here.

Zelda’s return and more

Unlike Sony, Nintendo will definitely be performing in Los Angeles, but we’re not sure if they will pack new hardware.

ZELDA: After the first game stole our hearts, Nintendo is back with a sequel to the BOTW series

However, there was talk of a Nintendo Switch Pro, and E3 would definitely provide the Japanese developer with the perfect stage to demonstrate this. Since Sony is not in the picture, Nintendo can play even more muscles.

At E3 last year we got the first official trailer for the sequel to Zelda’s Breath of the Wild. So there is a possibility of an unveiling or even a release date to satisfy the community.

While a new Zelda game is still some time away, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be with us much sooner.

It was almost eight years after the last real animal crossing game, New Leaf, and we got our first real look at the game during the presentation of Nintendo’s E3 2019.

We just have to wait a few more months for New Horizons to come out.March, 20thIn your diaries!

The same applies to Doom Eternal, which starts in March. We’ve already seen an incredible port of restart from 2016 on the Nintendo console, so fans can expect a similarly high-quality experience when the game ships on March 20th.

Otherwise, Metroid Prime 4 got only the shortest teasers last year, so a better understanding of what the game will actually look like would be very welcome (fingers crossed).

Other games

With regard to the upcoming games, there are many titles with vague release dates for 2020.

ACROSS THE POND: The upcoming Watch Dogs game will take place in London after Brexit

There’s a good chance we’ll see more footage, trailers, and announcements for Ubisoft titles like Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods and Monsters, Assassins Creed Ragnarok, and more! Overall, whether the humble Nintendo Switch can’t drive these games is another question. However CDProjckt Red managed to get The Witcher 3 up and running, so we feel some hope.

Bethesda Softworks, the studio behind Skyrim and Fallout, had an incredible E3 last year, but they remained excited about their upcoming releases. Let’s hope everything they reveal is switch-friendly.

Some more information about Doom Eternal, Starfield and the sixth expansion of The Elder Scrolls series would be greatly appreciated.

We will no doubt see some brand new announcements too, so be excited about the updates.